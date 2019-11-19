Broadcast Date Set for SpongeBob SquarePants Musical on Nickelodeon

Watch a sneak peek of the TV production, which features much of the original Broadway cast, including Tony nominees Ethan Slater and Gavin Lee.

The musical adaptation of SpongeBob SquarePants, which opened on Broadway in 2017, will arrive on TV next month. Nickelodeon will present The SpongeBob Musical: Live On Stage! December 7 at 7 PM across Nickelodeon, TeenNick, and Nicktoons. Get a sneak peek of the broadcast in the video above.

Much of the original company, as previously announced, will reprise their performances, including Tony Award nominee Ethan Slater, who made his Broadway debut as the title, high-energy sponge. Joining him are fellow Tony nominee Gavin Lee as Squidward Q. Tentacles, Danny Skinner as Patrick Star, Brian Ray Norris as Eugene Krabs, Wesley Taylor as Sheldon Plankton, and Christina Sajous as Sandy Cheeks.

Rounding out the ensemble are Kyle Matthew Hamilton, Katie Lee Hill, Curtis Holbrook, L’ogan J’ones, Jai’len Josey, Kelvin Moon Loh, Lauralyn McClelland, Vasthy Mompoint, Bryonha Parham, Oneika Phillips, Jon Rua, JC Schuster, Abby C. Smith, Robert Taylor Jr., and Allan Washington.

Joining the cast is veteran SpongeBob SquarePants voice actor Tom Kenny as Patchy the Pirate, performing the original Sara Bareilles song “Poor Pirates.”

“I’ve had a blast portraying live-action suburban buccaneer and President of the SpongeBob SquarePants Fan Club, Patchy the Pirate, since the character’s first appearance in season two of SpongeBob SquarePants way back in 2000,” said Kenny in a statement. “I loved The SpongeBob Musical, and I was thrilled to be included in it both in pre-recorded (French Narrator) and songwriter (‘Best Day Ever’) forms! But to now have the opportunity to actually step onstage and perform alongside members of the original Broadway production is truly a unique honor. It’s ‘meta times ten,’ and I think Nickelodeon’s audience will really get a kick out of it!”

The show, rebranded as The SpongeBob Musical for its national tour, features a book by Kyle Jarrow and an eclectic score from a variety of pop artists: Yolanda Adams, Steven Tyler and Joe Perry of Aerosmith, Sara Bareilles, Jonathan Coulton, Alexander Ebert of Edward Sharpe & The Magnetic Zeros, The Flaming Lips, Lady Antebellum, Cyndi Lauper, John Legend, Panic! At the Disco, Plain White T’s, They Might Be Giants, and T.I., as well as the late David Bowie, Tom Kenny (TV's original SpongeBob), and Andy Paley.

Tina Landau directed the inventive and unconventional staging, which offered human representations of the beloved characters rather than literal depictions from the familiar cartoon. The TV presentation reunites her with her Broadway creative team: music supervisor and orchestrator Tom Kitt, choreographer Christopher Gattelli, set and costume designer David Zinn, lighting designer Kevin Adams, projection designer Peter Nigrini, and sound designer Walter Trarbach.

The SpongeBob Musical: Live On Stage! is produced for TV by Austin Shaw and directed by Glenn Weiss. Nickelodeon Vice Presidents Paul J Medford and Susan Vargo serve as Executive Producers.

