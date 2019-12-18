Broadway 101—Theatre and Stage Door Etiquette

In Playbill’s new series, Broadway 101, we teach you the basics of theatre and the Great White Way. Each episode features a special guest host—one of your Broadway favorites—as they offer explanations, advise on theatre do’s and don’ts, and offer tips to have the best experience possible at the theatre. Whether you’re a first-timer or a theatregoing regular, you won’t want to miss out.
On Episode 2, Beetlejuice and School of Rock star and Tony Award nominee Alex Brightman gives tips about in-house etiquette (during the show) and proper stage door etiquette, to make sure you (the fan) have the best interaction with the stars you love. Watch the video above.
