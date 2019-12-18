Broadway 101—Theatre and Stage Door Etiquette

Guest host Alex Brightman shares tips to maximize your Broadway experience inside the theatre and when you greet your favorites at the stage door.

In Playbill’s new series, Broadway 101, we teach you the basics of theatre and the Great White Way. Each episode features a special guest host—one of your Broadway favorites—as they offer explanations, advise on theatre do’s and don’ts, and offer tips to have the best experience possible at the theatre. Whether you’re a first-timer or a theatregoing regular, you won’t want to miss out.

On Episode 2, Beetlejuice and School of Rock star and Tony Award nominee Alex Brightman gives tips about in-house etiquette (during the show) and proper stage door etiquette, to make sure you (the fan) have the best interaction with the stars you love. Watch the video above.

For more details on appropriate theatre etiquette and what to do when it’s your first time at the theatre, click here.