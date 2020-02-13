Broadway-Aimed The War of the Roses and World Premiere of Mr. Holland’s Opus Musical Part of Ogunquit Playhouse’s 2020 Season

By Andrew Gans
Feb 13, 2020
 
Tony winners Jason Alexander and BD Wong will direct the productions at the Maine venue.
Jason Alexander and BD Wong

Tony winner Jason Alexander will direct the Broadway-aimed comedy The War of the Roses, which will be part of the Ogunquit Playhouse’s upcoming 2020 season in Ogunquit, Maine.

Based on Warren Adler’s novel The War of the Roses, which was subsequently adapted into a 1989 film starring Michael Douglas and Kathleen Turner, the property has been reimagined for the stage by Emmy winner Peter Tolan. The dark comedy about a divorcing couple makes its Northeast premiere at Ogunquit Playhouse August 26–September 19. The War of the Roses will be produced by Jay and Cindy Gutterman, Gary and Marlene Cohen, Jonathan R. Adler, Keith Knee, Al Hayes, Robert Wolf, and Cathy Chernoff.

The Ogunquit will also present the world premiere of the new musical Mr. Holland’s Opus, which features music by Tony nominee Wayne Barker and a book and lyrics by Tony winner BD Wong, who also directs. Based on the 1995 film written by Patrick Sheane Duncan and starring Richard Dreyfuss, Mr. Holland’s Opus follows an aspiring young composer who “temporarily” and begrudgingly takes a job as a high school music teacher to make ends meet while starting a family with his new wife. Performances are scheduled for August 1–22.

The Ogunquit Playhouse's 88th season will launch May 13–June 20 with Dirty Dancing—The Classic Story on Stage and will also include the Tony-winning Crazy for You (June 24–July 25) and On Your Feet! (September 23–October 25).

It was also announced that the Ogunquit Playhouse production of Irving Berlin’s classic White Christmas will return to The Music Hall in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, in time for the holidays.

Jason Alexander Returns to Broadway in Larry David's Fish In the Dark; First Pics!

Tony Award-winning comic actor Jason Alexander, best known for playing George Costanza on the sitcom "Seinfeld," replaced author/star Larry David in the Broadway hit Fish in the Dark starting June 9. Actress Glenne Headly also joined the cast the same night, in the role created by Rita Wilson.

Jason Alexander
Jason Alexander Joan Marcus
Molly Ranson, Ben Shenkman, Lewis J. Stadlen, Jeff Still and Jason Alexander
Molly Ranson, Ben Shenkman, Lewis J. Stadlen, Jeff Still and Jason Alexander Joan Marcus
Jayne Houdyshell, Rosie Perez and Jason Alexander
Jayne Houdyshell, Rosie Perez and Jason Alexander Joan Marcus
Glenne Headly and Jason Alexander
Glenne Headly and Jason Alexander Joan Marcus
Jason Alexander and Rosie Perez
Jason Alexander and Rosie Perez Joan Marcus
