Broadway Alum and Olivier Winner Laura Michelle Kelly Welcomes Her First Child

The King & I and Finding Neverland star announced the new arrival October 31.

On October 31, Laura Michelle Kelly announced via Instagram that she and husband Sean Helleren welcomed their first child, Raphael Benjamin Helleren. She and Helleren met in Seattle while Kelly was on tour with The King & I and married January 24, 2019.

Kelly most recently appeared onstage at Seattle’s 5th Avenue Theatre as Jane Austen in Austen’s Pride. She starred opposite Christian Borle in the 2018 Encores! production of Me & My Girl, after having led the recent national tour of The King & I. Kelly originated the role of Sylvia Llewelyn Davies in Broadway’s Finding Neverland. On Broadway, she has also played the role in Disney's Mary Poppins and Hodel in the 2004 revival of Fiddler on the Roof. She originated the role of Mary Poppins in the West End production of the musical, earning an Olivier Award in 2005.

The actor also starred in London productions of Beauty and the Beast, Speed-the-Plow, Les Misérables, and My Fair Lady.

