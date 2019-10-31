Broadway Alum and Olivier Winner Laura Michelle Kelly Welcomes Her First Child

toggle menu
toggle search form
Broadway News   Broadway Alum and Olivier Winner Laura Michelle Kelly Welcomes Her First Child
By Ruthie Fierberg
Oct 31, 2019
 
The King & I and Finding Neverland star announced the new arrival October 31.
Laura Michelle Kelly_glikas (9)_King_and_I_LA_Opening_31_HR.jpg
Laura Michelle Kelly Bruce Glikas/Playbill

On October 31, Laura Michelle Kelly announced via Instagram that she and husband Sean Helleren welcomed their first child, Raphael Benjamin Helleren. She and Helleren met in Seattle while Kelly was on tour with The King & I and married January 24, 2019.

Kelly most recently appeared onstage at Seattle’s 5th Avenue Theatre as Jane Austen in Austen’s Pride. She starred opposite Christian Borle in the 2018 Encores! production of Me & My Girl, after having led the recent national tour of The King & I. Kelly originated the role of Sylvia Llewelyn Davies in Broadway’s Finding Neverland. On Broadway, she has also played the role in Disney's Mary Poppins and Hodel in the 2004 revival of Fiddler on the Roof. She originated the role of Mary Poppins in the West End production of the musical, earning an Olivier Award in 2005.

The actor also starred in London productions of Beauty and the Beast, Speed-the-Plow, Les Misérables, and My Fair Lady.

Congrats to the new parents!


Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Latest News
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 2019 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!