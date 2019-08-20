Broadway Alum Finn Wittrock Joins Shakespeare & Company's Julius Caesar

toggle menu
toggle search form
Regional News   Broadway Alum Finn Wittrock Joins Shakespeare & Company's Julius Caesar
By Dan Meyer
Aug 20, 2019
 
The American Horror Story star will appear alongside John Douglas Thompson in the political thriller.
Lucille_Lortel_Awards_2017_52_HR.jpg
Finn Wittrock Joseph Marzullo/WENN

Star of stage and screen Finn Wittrock will play Marc Antony in Shakespeare & Company’s September 1 staged reading of Julius Caesar. Founding Artistic Director Tina Packer helms the play at the theatre company's Berkshires venue in Lenox, Massachusetts.

This isn't Wittrock's first foray with the Bard—he's starred in Romeo & Juliet at D.C.'s Shakespeare Theatre Company and played Michael Cassio in Othello at Off-Broadway's New York Theatre Workshop. The performer, seen on Broadway in Death of a Salesman and The Glass Menagerie, is most recognized for his Emmy-nominated turns on Ryan Murphy's American Horror Story anthology series and American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace.

In September, Wittrock will appear on the big screen in Judy, playing Garland's fifth husband, Mickey Deans.

WATCH: Renée Zellweger as Judy Garland in New Trailer

Joining Wittrock (The Glass Menagerie, Death of a Salesman) on stage will be Artistic Director Allyn Burrows as Cassius and Obie Award winner John Douglas Thompson as Brutus. Rounding out the cast are Dara Brown as Cinna the Poet, MaConnia Chesser as Casca, Nigel Gore as Caesar, Cloteal L. Horne as Portia, Jordan Mann as Octavius Caesar, and Kristin Wold as Calpurnia.

“I’m thrilled to dive back into Julius Caesar— especially during the polarizing political climate we are living in,” said Packer. “This stripped down concert reading format allows the emphasis to rest solely on Shakespeare’s text and heightens the relationship between the actors and the audience.”

For more information, visit Shakespeare.org.

Sally Field’s Return to Broadway in Glass Menagerie

Sally Field’s Return to Broadway in Glass Menagerie

Joe Mantello, Finn Wittrock, and Madison Ferris are in the supporting cast.

8 PHOTOS
Glass_Menagerie_Production_Photo_Broadway_2017_Joe-Mantello-Sally-Field-and-Finn-Wittrock-in-The-Glass-Menagerie-Photo-by-Julieta-Cervantes_HR.jpg
Joe Mantello, Sally Field, and Finn Wittrock Julieta Cervantes
Glass_Menagerie_Production_Photo_Broadway_2017_Finn-Wittrock-and-Madison-Ferris-in-The-Glass-Menagerie-Photo-by-Julieta-Cervantes_HR.jpg
Finn Wittrock and Madison Ferris Julieta Cervantes
Glass_Menagerie_Production_Photo_Broadway_2017_Joe-Mantello-and-Sally-Field-in-The-Glass-Menagerie-Photo-by-Julieta-Cervantes-2_HR.jpg
Joe Mantello and Sally Field Julieta Cervantes
Glass_Menagerie_Production_Photo_Broadway_2017_Madison-Ferris-and-Sally-Field-in-The-Glass-Menagerie-Photo-by-Julieta-Cervantes_HR.jpg
Madison Ferris and Sally Field Julieta Cervantes
Glass_Menagerie_Production_Photo_Broadway_2017_Finn-Wittrock-and-Madison-Ferris-in-The-Glass-Menagerie-Photo-by-Julieta-Cervantes-2_HR.jpg
Finn Wittrock and Madison Ferris Julieta Cervantes
Glass_Menagerie_Production_Photo_Broadway_2017_Joe-Mantello-and-Sally-Field-in-The-Glass-Menagerie-Photo-by-Julieta-Cervantes_HR.jpg
Joe Mantello and Sally Field Julieta Cervantes
Glass_Menagerie_Production_Photo_Broadway_2017_Madison-Ferris-Sally-Field-and-Joe-Mantello-in-The-Glass-Menagerie-Photo-by-Julieta-Cervantes_HR.jpg
Madison Ferris, Sally Field, and Joe Mantello Julieta Cervantes
Glass_Menagerie_Production_Photo_Broadway_2017_Sally-Field-and-Joe-Mantello-in-The-Glass-Menagerie-Photo-by-Julieta-Cervantes_HR.jpg
Sally Field and Joe Mantello Julieta Cervantes
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Regional News
Read the latest news about theatre produced outside of New York City.
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 2019 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!