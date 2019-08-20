Broadway Alum Finn Wittrock Joins Shakespeare & Company's Julius Caesar

The American Horror Story star will appear alongside John Douglas Thompson in the political thriller.

Star of stage and screen Finn Wittrock will play Marc Antony in Shakespeare & Company’s September 1 staged reading of Julius Caesar. Founding Artistic Director Tina Packer helms the play at the theatre company's Berkshires venue in Lenox, Massachusetts.

This isn't Wittrock's first foray with the Bard—he's starred in Romeo & Juliet at D.C.'s Shakespeare Theatre Company and played Michael Cassio in Othello at Off-Broadway's New York Theatre Workshop. The performer, seen on Broadway in Death of a Salesman and The Glass Menagerie, is most recognized for his Emmy-nominated turns on Ryan Murphy's American Horror Story anthology series and American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace.

In September, Wittrock will appear on the big screen in Judy, playing Garland's fifth husband, Mickey Deans.

WATCH: Renée Zellweger as Judy Garland in New Trailer

Joining Wittrock (The Glass Menagerie, Death of a Salesman) on stage will be Artistic Director Allyn Burrows as Cassius and Obie Award winner John Douglas Thompson as Brutus. Rounding out the cast are Dara Brown as Cinna the Poet, MaConnia Chesser as Casca, Nigel Gore as Caesar, Cloteal L. Horne as Portia, Jordan Mann as Octavius Caesar, and Kristin Wold as Calpurnia.

“I’m thrilled to dive back into Julius Caesar— especially during the polarizing political climate we are living in,” said Packer. “This stripped down concert reading format allows the emphasis to rest solely on Shakespeare’s text and heightens the relationship between the actors and the audience.”

For more information, visit Shakespeare.org .

