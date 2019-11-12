Broadway Alums Rex Smith, Carrie Manolakos, and More to Star in Love Actually Live

Broadway Alums Rex Smith, Carrie Manolakos, and More to Star in Love Actually Live
By Emily Selleck
Nov 12, 2019
 
Concert_For_America_December_2017_10_HR.jpg
Carrie Manolakos Tori Pintar
The immersive theatrical experience is back by popular demand in Los Angeles this holiday season.

The Los Angeles production of Love Actually Live has found its cast.

Back by popular demand this holiday season, the immersive theatrical experience will play the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts November 27–December 29.

Returning from the 2018 production are Rex Smith (The Pirates of Penzance), Carrie Manolakos (Mamma Mia!, Wicked), Doug Kreeger (Les Misérables), Tomasina Abate (Scorsese: American Crime Requiem, Tarantino), Carson Higgins (American Idiot), and Emily Lopez.

New to the lineup are Rogelio Douglas Jr. (In the Heights, The Little Mermaid), Declan Bennett (American Idiot, Rent), Jon Robert Hall (Fox’s Grease: Live), Chris Mann (The Phantom of the Opera), James Byous (Netflix's "Westside"), Ruby Lewis (Cirque du Soleil’s Paramour) singer-songwriter Aubrie Sellers, Gabriela Francesca Carrillo (Netflix's Homecoming), Levi Jesse Smith (A Bronx Tale: The Musical), Nayah Damasen, John Battagliese, and Molly Rogers.

Adapted and directed by Anderson Davis, the show intertwines the original 2003 film with live action on the stage as memorable movie scenes are displayed on a screen.

