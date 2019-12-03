Broadway-Bound Laura Linney Says Performing Her Solo Show Is 'Terror' Like She's Never Experienced

The Tony nominee stopped by LIVE With Kelly and Ryan to discuss her upcoming turn in My Name Is Lucy Barton.

Laura Linney, who is returning to Broadway in the solo play My Name Is Lucy Barton, stopped by LIVE With Kelly and Ryan to discuss the “terror” that is being on stage with no one else.

“It’s a particular type of terror that I’ve never experienced before,” Linney said of the production, which begins at Manhattan Theatre Club's Samuel J. Friedman Theatre in January 2020.

Adapted by Rona Munro from a book by Elizabeth Strout, the play follows one woman as she wakes from an operation to find her mother at the foot of her bed.

“I play a whole bunch of different people,” the multi Golden Globe and Emmy Award winner told the hosts. “A one-woman show is a crazy thing to do, (but) the material is so beautiful, that’s why you do it,” she continued.

Throughout her estranged mother's days-long visit, Lucy tries to understand her past, works to come to terms with her family, and begins to find herself as a writer.

Linney was most recently seen on Broadway in The Little Foxes, which earned her a Tony nomination.