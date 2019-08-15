Broadway-Bound Six Adds Performances to Boston Bow

The musical heads to the American Repertory Theater in Cambridge, Massachusetts, as part of its journey to New York City.

As Six continues to strengthen its global presence, the buzzy musical has added a string of extra performances to its run at the American Repertory Theater.

An evening performance will take place August 25, and the limited engagement has added three extra shows to its final weekend, with two shows September 28 and a matinee September 29. Performances are slated to begin at the Boston-area venue August 21.

The Olivier-nominated show, penned by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, puts the six wives of Henry VIII in the spotlight, offering them the mic to reclaim their identities out of the shadow of their infamous spouse—set to a pop score.

Reprising their performances from the musical's North American premiere in Chicago will be Adrianna Hicks (The Color Purple) as Catherine of Aragon, Abby Mueller (Beautiful) as Jane Seymour, Andrea Macasaet as Anne Boleyn, Brittney Mack as Anna of Cleves, Courtney Mack as Katherine Howard, and Anna Uzele (Once On This Island) as Catherine Parr. Nicole Kyoung-Mi Lambert and Mallory Maedke will serve as the Alternate Queens.

After the Massachusetts engagement, the U.K.-born show will then head to Alberta’s Citadel Theatre and the Ordway in St. Paul, Minnesota, before bowing at Broadway’s Brooks Atkinson Theatre beginning February 13. It will also return to Chicago next summer. Overseas, the musical continues in London, will kick off a U.K. tour in October, is slated to play the Sydney Opera House next year, and is gearing up for stints on three Norwegian Cruise Line ships.

