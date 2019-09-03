Broadway-Bound Six, Tony Winner David Cromer Among Chicago's 2019 Equity Jeff Award Nominations

The 51st annual event will take place October 21.

The Jeff Equity Awards have revealed the full list of 2019 nominations, honoring the best of Chicago-area regional theatre in the 2018–2019 season. Winners will be announced at the 51st annual event, set for October 21 at the Drury Lane Theatre.

The North American premiere of the U.K. hit Six, from Chicago Shakespeare Theater, landed five nods, including recognition in the Musical Production – Large category as well as for directors Lucy Moss and Jamie Armitage and the full ensemble cast.

The pop ode to Henry VIII's wives recently opened at the Boston-area American Repertory Theater with the Chicago cast in tact; it will go on to play Alberta's Citadel Theatre and the Ordway in St. Paul, Minnesota, before a spring 2020 Broadway premiere at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre.

Rounding out the Musical Production – Large roster were Drury Lane's Beauty and the Beast, Paramount Theatre's The Producers and The Wizard of Oz, and the Writers Theatre staging of Next to Normal, directed by The Band's Visit Tony winner David Cromer (who was also nominated for his work on the production).

A quintet of Windy City mainstays comprise the Director of a Play – Large category: Mary Zimmerman for Lookingglass' The Steadfast Tin Soldier, Vanessa Stalling for Court Theatre's Photograph 51, Gary Griffin for Indecent and Victory Gardens Theatre, Pam MacKinnon for Downstate at Steppenwolf, and Ron OJ Parson for both Radio Golf (Court Theatre) and Too Heavy for Your Pocket (TimeLine Theatre Company).

The midsize Porchlight Music Theatre led the pack, earning a total of 17 nominations.

For the full list, visit JeffAwards.org.

