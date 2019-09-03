Broadway-Bound Six, Tony Winner David Cromer Among Chicago's 2019 Equity Jeff Award Nominations

By Ryan McPhee
Sep 03, 2019
 
The 51st annual event will take place October 21.
Six_Chicago_Shakespeare_Theater_Production_Photos_2019_HR
Cast of Six Liz Lauren

The Jeff Equity Awards have revealed the full list of 2019 nominations, honoring the best of Chicago-area regional theatre in the 2018–2019 season. Winners will be announced at the 51st annual event, set for October 21 at the Drury Lane Theatre.

The North American premiere of the U.K. hit Six, from Chicago Shakespeare Theater, landed five nods, including recognition in the Musical Production – Large category as well as for directors Lucy Moss and Jamie Armitage and the full ensemble cast.

Directors_Roundtable_Portraits_2018_HR
David Cromer Marc J. Franklin

The pop ode to Henry VIII's wives recently opened at the Boston-area American Repertory Theater with the Chicago cast in tact; it will go on to play Alberta's Citadel Theatre and the Ordway in St. Paul, Minnesota, before a spring 2020 Broadway premiere at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre.

READ: Six Musical, Putting Henry VIII’s Wives in the Spotlight, Heads to Broadway

Rounding out the Musical Production – Large roster were Drury Lane's Beauty and the Beast, Paramount Theatre's The Producers and The Wizard of Oz, and the Writers Theatre staging of Next to Normal, directed by The Band's Visit Tony winner David Cromer (who was also nominated for his work on the production).

A quintet of Windy City mainstays comprise the Director of a Play – Large category: Mary Zimmerman for Lookingglass' The Steadfast Tin Soldier, Vanessa Stalling for Court Theatre's Photograph 51, Gary Griffin for Indecent and Victory Gardens Theatre, Pam MacKinnon for Downstate at Steppenwolf, and Ron OJ Parson for both Radio Golf (Court Theatre) and Too Heavy for Your Pocket (TimeLine Theatre Company).

The midsize Porchlight Music Theatre led the pack, earning a total of 17 nominations.

For the full list, visit JeffAwards.org.

Production Photos: Next to Normal at Writer's Theatre

Production Photos: Next to Normal at Writer's Theatre

9 PHOTOS
Next to Normal_Writer's Theatre_Production Photos_2019_Cast of Next to Normal_HR.jpg
Cast of Next to Normal Michael Brosilow
Next to Normal_Writer's Theatre_Production Photos_2019_David Schlumpf, Keely Vasquez, and Kyrie Courter_HR.jpg
David Schlumpf, Keely Vasquez, and Kyrie Courter Michael Brosilow
Next to Normal_Writer's Theatre_Production Photos_2019_Gabriel Ruiz and Liam Oh_HR.jpg
Gabriel Ruiz and Liam Oh Michael Brosilow
Next to Normal_Writer's Theatre_Production Photos_2019_David Schlumpf and Liam Oh_HR.jpg
David Schlumpf and Liam Oh Michael Brosilow
Next to Normal_Writer's Theatre_Production Photos_2019_David Schlumpf and Keely Vasquez_HR.jpg
David Schlumpf and Keely Vasquez Michael Brosilow
Next to Normal_Writer's Theatre_Production Photos_2019_Keely Vasquez and Liam Oh_HR.jpg
Keely Vasquez and Liam Oh Michael Brosilow
Next to Normal_Writer's Theatre_Production Photos_2019_Keely Vasquez_HR-2.jpg
Keely Vasquez Michael Brosilow
Next to Normal_Writer's Theatre_Production Photos_2019_Kyrie Courter and Alex Levy_HR.jpg
Kyrie Courter and Alex Levy Michael Brosilow
Next to Normal_Writer's Theatre_Production Photos_2019_Keely Vasquez_HR.jpg
Keely Vasquez Michael Brosilow
