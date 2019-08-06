Broadway-Bound Thomas Sadoski to Star Opposite Edie Falco in CBS Drama Tommy

By Andrew Gans
Aug 06, 2019
 
The Tony nominee returns to Broadway later this season in Grand Horizons.
Thomas Sadoski, who is scheduled to return to Broadway this winter in Bess Wohl’s Grand Horizons, has joined the cast of the new CBS drama Tommy, according to Deadline.

The Tony nominee, who will join Emmy winner Edie Falco in the midseason series, replaces David Fierro, who starred in the pilot. The cast also includes Michael Chernus, Adelaide Clemens, Russell G. Jones, Olivia Lucy Phillip, and Joseph Lyle Taylor.

READ: Michael Urie, Thomas Sadoski, Ashley Park, More to Star in Broadway’s Grand Horizons

Sadoski will play the mayor of Los Angeles who appoints the city’s first female Chief of Police, Abigail “Tommy” Thomas (Falco), a former officer in the NYPD.

Last on Broadway in Other Desert Cities, Sadoski earned a Tony nomination for his performance in Reasons to Be Pretty and was a series regular on HBO’s The Newsroom. He was also seen in the CBS comedy Life in Pieces.

Amanda Seyfried and Thomas Sadoski Explore Love and Lust in New Neil LaBute Play

Amanda Seyfried and Thomas Sadoski Explore Love and Lust in New Neil LaBute Play

Amanda Seyfried ("Mean Girls," "Les Misérables," "Dear John," "Mamma Mia!") makes her Off-Broadway debut opposite Tony nominee Thomas Sadoski (Other Desert Cities, Reasons to Be Pretty, "The Newsroom") in the world premiere of Neil LaBute's The Way We Get By  beginning April 28 at Second Stage Theatre.

