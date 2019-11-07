Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS Provides $100,000 Toward California Wildfire Relief

Grants will be awarded to four northern California organizations.

Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS will award $100,000 in emergency grants to help relief organizations in northern California as wildfires continue to threaten the region.

Grants—each $25,000—will go to Community Foundation Sonoma County's Resilience Fund, Latino Community Foundation's NorCal Wildfire Relief Fun, San Francisco0Marin Food Bank, and Sonoma County Animal Services.

The funds are presented in honor of Broadway Cares' fall fundraising campaign, during which Broadway, Off-Broadway, and touring companies gather post-show donations from late October through December 8. This grant is awarded in conjunction with the "And Peggy" national tour of Hamilton, currently anchored in San Francisco.

“In the face of hardship and tragedy, the theater community has shown time and again that they respond with generosity of spirit, support and, most importantly, action,” said Tom Viola, executive director of Broadway Cares. “We are proud to support these essential organizations, each doing unique work in response to the devastation of these terrible fires across Marin and Sonoma counties that have forced more than 180,000 residents from their homes.”

The announcement comes a year after Broadway Cares provided $225,000 in emergency grants to organizations in the Greater Los Angeles Area as wildfires spread in southern California.