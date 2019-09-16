Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS Makes Donation in Honor of Late Broadway Stage Manager Arthur Gaffin

By Dan Meyer
Sep 16, 2019
 
The longtime production stage manager worked on over two dozen productions, including revivals of Nine, Cabaret, and the Broadway debut of 1984.
Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS has made a $10,000 donation in honor of the late Arthur Gaffin, the Broadway stage manager who worked on over two dozen productions. Gaffin died September 13, 2019.

A beloved and respected member of the Broadway community, Gaffin was a frequent help with Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS fundraising. The donation will go to The Stage Manager’s Project of The Actors Fund.

Beginning his Broadway career as assistant stage manager on 1986's Wild Honey, Gaffin went on to serve as production stage manager for A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum; Nine; the 2014 revival of Cabaret; and most recently 1984.

“Artie showed us how it could be done,” said Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS Executive Director Tom Viola in a Facebook post. “He taught us to engage in a way that fostered further engagement and gently steered us through shoals when we bumped into them.... Artie led with kindness. A kindness tempered with no-nonsense experience, commitment, understanding and empathy.

"In honor of the stage management community—across Broadway, Off-Broadway and on national tour—Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS is making a $10,000 gift to The Stage Manager’s Project of The Actors Fund in memory of Artie, our pal.”

Below, see the Broadway community remember Gaffin.

