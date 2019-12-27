Broadway Community Remembers Jerry Herman's Life and Work

Theatre artists took to social media to share their memories of the composer of Hello, Dolly!, Mame, and La Cage aux Folles.

Composer-lyricist Jerry Herman, best known for the joyous musicals Hello, Dolly!, Mame, and La Cage aux Folles, died December 26 in Miami at 88.

Read the full Playbill obituary here.

Following the news of Herman's passing, the Broadway community took to social media to share memories and anecdotes about the composer and express gratitude for his timeless work.

Jerry Herman lost his hard fought battle last night and we lost one of the greats. A collaborator and friend for almost 40 years, I cannot thank him enough for his love, trust, encouragement, support and laughter. Well done, Mr Herman. Bravo! pic.twitter.com/QYws9jQu6h — Harvey Fierstein (@HarveyFierstein) December 27, 2019





RIP. What gifts you gave us. I grew up with your musicals. Honored to have performed your work on Broadway. ♥️ Thank you Jerry. https://t.co/rjUpaAtX7a — NICK ADAMS (@TheNickAdams) December 27, 2019





RIP... thank you for you epic and everlasting contributions. https://t.co/YiGWTuTqLX — Peppermint (@Peppermint247) December 27, 2019

So sad and shocked to hear of the death of Jerry Herman! One of #Broadway’s greatest composer/lyricist! RIP wonderful man. pic.twitter.com/MPPjXTSQMn — Elaine Paige (@elaine_paige) December 27, 2019





So sad to hear of the passing of one of the greatest composers of our time, the legendary #JerryHerman Talent and kindness personified. Thank you for what you gave to the world! — John Tartaglia (@johnnytartags) December 27, 2019





The great Jerry Herman is gone.

He was an amazing composer, lyricists, and most of all FRIEND. I will miss him! pic.twitter.com/2V1CbT1i2x — Michael Feinstein (@MichaelFeinstei) December 27, 2019









So hold this moment fast

And live and love

As hard as you know how

And make this moment last

Because the best of times is now

Is now, is now, is now, is now

-Jerry Herman #lyricoftheday @inklines — Kristen Anderson-Lopez (@Lyrikris10) December 27, 2019





How Sad,,,Jerry Herman has passed away ,,,of course he made it to Christmas and left us the next day !! He was always so enthusiastic and uplifting about things and gave us the wonderful show Hello Dolly among others !!RIP Jerry Dearest ❤️❤️❤️❤️�� — Bernadette Peters (@OfficialBPeters) December 27, 2019





Jerry Herman’s contributions to musical theater are among the most significant of the entire genre! RIP, sir. — Jason SweetTooth (@jasonsweettooth) December 27, 2019





We lost a legend and a prince among men. Thank you so much, Mr. Herman. Your anthems and characters will live on...so will your legacy! Rest In Peace! ❤️ https://t.co/czgcrvPz8h — Lindsay Mendez (@LindsayMendez) December 27, 2019

I had the great pleasure of working with Jerry Herman on a few projects. This photo was truly my favorite and it’s big number has become my anthem. Thanks Jerry for making my musical life so much richer. ‘Life’s not worth a damn till you can say, hey world, I am what I am.’ JB pic.twitter.com/IzFnNozRO1 — John Barrowman MBE (@JohnBarrowman) December 27, 2019







