Broadway Dreams’ Third Annual New Zealand Showcase Bows January 18

Broadway Dreams' Third Annual New Zealand Showcase Bows January 18
By Ruthie Fierberg
Jan 16, 2020
 
The organization aims to cull the next generation of theatrical talent across the world.
Broadway Dreams has brought its intensive training program back to New Zealand for its third consecutive year, and will conclude with a musical revue Broadway Dreams Unplugged January 18 at the Westpoint Performing Arts Complex in Western Springs, Auckland, New Zealand.

Founded by New Zealand native Annette Tanner, Broadway Dreams is a nonprofit training program that offers master classes with Broadway professionals, audition workshops, and courses in technique to aspiring professionals in a one-week intensive.

The New Zealand Intensive features instruction by Tanner along with Tony Award nominee Jenn Colella (Come From Away), music director Mark Bradley, and choreographer Victor Jackson. Students will also work with guest artists such as Hayden Tee (Matilda, Les Misérables), Patrick Kelly (Les Misérables), Jason Yang-Westland (West Side Story), Pamela Sidhu (The Lion King), and Alexandra Grice (Wicked).

Broadway Dreams has offered intensive in cities across the U.S. and around the world. Having worked with more than 13,000 students, over 160 participants have landed roles on Broadway and in national touring companies of shows like Hamilton, Waitress, The Book of Mormon, and more. Last year, Broadway Dreams visited five countries with teaching artists like Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty, Michael Arden, Spencer Liff, Stafford Arima, and Gordon Greengerg.

Find out more about Broadway Dreams at BroadwayDreams.org.

Broadway Dreams Gala Honors Ahrens and Flaherty

Broadway Dreams Gala Honors Ahrens and Flaherty

Broadway Dreams honored Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty with the inaugural Arts Advancement Award.

