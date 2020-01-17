Broadway Green Alliance Sets Date for Winter E-Waste Drive in Times Square

Broadway industry members and patrons are encouraged to donate electronic waste at the event.

The Broadway Green Alliance will host its annual Winter E-Waste Drive January 22 from 11 AM to 2 PM in the breezeway located outside of the Minskoff Theatre in Times Square. All Broadway shows, theatres, industry members, and theatregoers are invited to attend.

The drive aims to lessen the amount of dangerous waste sent to landfills. Attendees are encouraged to donate old electronics to be properly recycled and repurposed.

Electronics approved for donation include cell phones, copy machines, computer peripherals (mice, keyboards, wires, etc.), desktop computers, DVD players, fax machines, laptops, monitors, printers, storage media, and stereo equipment. The drive will not accept hazardous waste, such as household appliances, lamps, light bulbs, items with mercury, or any bio-hazardous material. All iPods will be given to the Broadway Alzheimer’s iPod Project.

The BGA was founded in 2008 as an ad hoc committee of the Broadway League and fiscal program of Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. The organization advocates for the theatre industry’s involvement in combating climate change.

To learn more about proper e-waste disposal and green initiatives happening on and off Broadway, visit BroadwayGreen.com.