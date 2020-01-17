Broadway Green Alliance Sets Date for Winter E-Waste Drive in Times Square

toggle menu
toggle search form
Industry News   Broadway Green Alliance Sets Date for Winter E-Waste Drive in Times Square
By Dan Meyer
Jan 17, 2020
 
Broadway industry members and patrons are encouraged to donate electronic waste at the event.
Broadway_Green_Alliance_Logo_HR

The Broadway Green Alliance will host its annual Winter E-Waste Drive January 22 from 11 AM to 2 PM in the breezeway located outside of the Minskoff Theatre in Times Square. All Broadway shows, theatres, industry members, and theatregoers are invited to attend.

The drive aims to lessen the amount of dangerous waste sent to landfills. Attendees are encouraged to donate old electronics to be properly recycled and repurposed.

Electronics approved for donation include cell phones, copy machines, computer peripherals (mice, keyboards, wires, etc.), desktop computers, DVD players, fax machines, laptops, monitors, printers, storage media, and stereo equipment. The drive will not accept hazardous waste, such as household appliances, lamps, light bulbs, items with mercury, or any bio-hazardous material. All iPods will be given to the Broadway Alzheimer’s iPod Project.

The BGA was founded in 2008 as an ad hoc committee of the Broadway League and fiscal program of Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. The organization advocates for the theatre industry’s involvement in combating climate change.

To learn more about proper e-waste disposal and green initiatives happening on and off Broadway, visit BroadwayGreen.com.

Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Industry News
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!