Broadway Green Alliance to Present 5th Annual Off-Broadway Town Hall

By Emily Selleck
Nov 12, 2019
 
The event is open to anyone in the theatre community, and is themed "Greening 101: Back to Green Basics."
Broadway Green Alliance's fifth annual Off-Broadway Town Hall is set for November 18 at the Westside Theatre.

Focused on the theme "Greening 101: Back to Green Basics," the event is open to anyone in the theatre community.

The 2019 Town Hall will feature a panel of experts from both the theatre industry and sustainability organizations including Harriet Shugarman of Climate Mama, Jeremy Pickard of Superhero Clubhouse, Meghan Finn of The Tank NYC, and Hannah McCue of The Public.

The Broadway Green Alliance (BGA) educates, motivates, and inspires the entire theatre community and its patrons to implement environmentally friendlier practices.

