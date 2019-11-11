Broadway Horoscope: The Bio-Musical Edition

Which bio-musical are you, according to your astrological sign?

Aries

(March 21–April 19)

The Cher Show

You're the first sign of the zodiac, Aries, and you're the sign that kicks off the spring season—no wonder you pride yourself on being a trailblazer. You're known for your tenacity and grit, and no one embraces these ideals better than Cher. Like Cher, you never give up and are always tapping into your inner-strength to pick yourself up and try again. Between the passionate emotion, the powerhouse vocals, and toe-tappin' rhythms of The Cher Show, you'll be energized to live life to the fullest! Because even if that means there are bumps along the road, you're experiencing everything life has to offer, and that's better than not living at all.



Taurus

(April 20–May 20)

Funny Girl

Purposeful, dauntless, romantic Taurus, you know exactly who you are and where you want to be. No matter how much anyone doubts or tries to dissuade you away from your goals, you just dig your heels in further and tell your haters not to rain on your parade. Funny Girl, the bio-musical about the Ziegfield Girl turned comedy legend Fanny Brice will pull at your heartstrings. You'll see echoes of yourself in Fanny Brice's determination and hard work, as well as her sentimentality and loyalty to those she loves most. A beloved classic with some of the catchiest showtunes in theatre history, this show has you written all over it, Taurus.



Gemini

(May 21–June 20)

Catch Me If You Can

No sign in the zodiac even comes close to sharing your gift for the gab, Gemini. You're charming, witty, and so smooth which ensures that you win friends and influence people without even meaning to. And when you do mean to, you can persuade anyone into pretty much anything, much like Catch Me If You Can's Frank Abagnale Jr. With a Gemini's ability to be adaptable, Frank manages to con his way to the high-life by impersonating a doctor, a pilot, a lawyer, and more. Even after being caught for all his fraud, he manages to land a job at the FBI catching other criminals like him. If that isn't Big Gemini Energy, we don't know what is.



Cancer

(June 21–July 22)

On Your Feet!

Family and community are at the top of a Cancer's list of values. You prioritize significant emotional bonds and have a strong intuition because you are more in-tune with your feelings than most other signs. In On Your Feet!, Gloria Estefan must navigate the ups and downs of her relationships while she rises to fame. Not only will you appreciate Gloria's strength and resilience, the show's triumphant finale will have you grabbing for the tissues, which we know you keep on you at all times.



Leo

(July 23–August 22)

Gypsy

Larger-than-life, vivacious and more than a little dramatic, Leo, people are drawn to you like a magnet. People often call out your natural talent, and if for some reason they happen to overlook it, you have no problem letting them know just how fabulous you are. We had to give you Gypsy, because June, Gypsy Rose Lee, and Mama Rose all embody a Leo's showstopping energy, powerful force-of-will, and the uncanny ability to entertain and beguile just about anyone. You'll identify with these characters' determination to do whatever it takes to reach success and the day when "everything's comin' up roses."



Virgo

(August 23–September 22)

Hamilton

Meticulous, steadfast, and the world's best problem-solvers, no sign can get it done like you can, Virgo. You're ruled by Mercury, the planet of communication, you say exactly what you mean to and how you mean to, and don't apologize for it. Also, much like the titular protagonist of Hamilton , Virgo, you are nonstop. You'll identify with Alexander Hamilton's fervent desire to create order and structures that will outlive him, as well as his conscientious record-keeping. Also, your more sentimental side will be moved by A.Ham's lifelong love-triangle with the Schuyler sisters, and the complex and evolving relationships with his closest friends and compatriots.



Libra

(September 23–October 22)

Evita

You are a natural tastemaker and influencer, Libra, sometimes without even meaning to be; and people love your diplomatic nature and romantic flair, much like the titular character of Evita. From a young age, Eva dreamed of living a fabulous and adventurous life (sound familiar, Libra?) and runs away from her small town to Buenos Aires, where she quickly reinvents herself into a celebrity. She falls in love with an up-and-coming military colonel named Juan Perón and decides to use her popularity and influence to turn them into Argentina's most powerful couple. You're a creature of refined taste, Libra, with a love of the classics, so this glamorous and passionate musical is sure to resonate.



Scorpio

(October 23–November 21)

Bonnie and Clyde

With your sharp intellect and irresistible charm, Scorpio, you're relentless when you set your sights on something—you can seduce anyone at anytime with your passion, fire, and intensity. Paired with your mysterious and sensual demeanor, is there anything more fitting than a than a dark romance? You like a bit of danger, and Bonnie and Clyde's torrid, crime-filled love affair is a perfect match. Following the infamous duo's lives as outlaws, Bonnie and Clyde will give you an action-packed adventure full of wild escapades and an alluring, sultry score that will leave you enchanted.



Sagittarius

(November 22–December 21)

Ain't Too Proud—The Life and Times of the Temptations

Get ready, because here you come! You're the life of the party, Sagittarius, with your effervescent and vivacious personality. You make friends quickly, but you're also interested in cultivating friendships that will stand the test of time. The brotherhood in Ain't Too Proud bubbles with exuberance and cheer, but they also worked hard to maintain their relationships as they rose to fame. And even though some relationships faded, they still held a special place in their hearts. You'll not only appreciate this aspect of the musical, but you'll love the energetic dance numbers and catchy Motown sounds. So cue up the album and get ready to dance, because the party has arrived!



Capricorn

(December 22–January 19)

Tina: The Tina Turner Musical

Clear-eyed and patient, you have the ability to laser-focus on your goals, as well as the discipline to make it happen. Your drive and ambition empower you to make sacrifices in the name of your end-game. The titular character of Tina: The Tina Turner Musical embodies the diligence and endurance of a Capricorn, because despite the obstacles and challenges she faces, she pushes on, ready to scale the next mountain. You'll love feeling the power and strength within the familiar songs and rooting for the music legend as she navigates the peaks and valleys of life on her way to super-stardom.



Aquarius

(January 20–February 18)

Six

Aquarius, you are vibrant, forward-looking, socially-oriented, and always brimming with out-of-the-box ideas. One might say you're "one of a kind, no category." Naturally, the bio-musical that most embodies the radical Aquarian spirit is none other than Six, an electrifying feminist re-imagining of the lives King Henry VIII's ex-queens. You'll have a ball parsing out the countless historical and pop music references woven into the show's lyrics, and find inspiration in the musical's message of survival and solidarity set to high-energy beats.



Pisces

(February 19–March 20)

Beautiful: The Carole King Musical

If any sign is going to resonate with "You've got to get up every morning with a smile on your face and show the world all the love in your heart," it's you, Pisces. As a water sign, you feel a wide range of emotions and you feel them deeply. You have so much love to give—and you wear your heart on your sleeve. Beautiful's Carole King is full of compassion and warmth, being able to express emotion through song with the utmost ease. From the moving lyrics to lush orchestrations, Beautiful will feel like a heartwarming dream.

