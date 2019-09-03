Broadway Horoscope: Group Karaoke Edition

According to your astrological sign, which group number should you lead next time you're at karaoke?

Aries

(March 21–April 19)

"Cell Block Tango" — Chicago

Aries are famed for being feisty and flashy, and anyone who’s met an Aries knows it’s wisest to stay on their good side. No one can pull off Chicago’s infamous “Cell Block Tango” like this sign, who will revel in the song’s sultry rhythms and appreciate the chance to show off their acting chops during the Merry Murderess’ monologues.



Taurus

(April 20–May 20)

"Be Our Guest"—Beauty and the Beast

Warm, hospitable, and with a taste for the finer things in life, Tauruses love entertaining as much as they love to be entertained. The Disney staple “Be Our Guest” from Beauty and the Beast is a buoyant classic guaranteed to shake-up any karaoke set and leave the whole room hungry for more.





Gemini

(May 21–June 20)

"The Telephone Hour"—Bye Bye Birdie AND "The Smartphone Hour (Rich Set a Fire)"—Be More Chill

Playbill's resident astrologers, Felicia and Kerri, separately (and cosmically) suggested "The Telephone Hour" and "The Smartphone Hour" for Gemini's horoscope this week. If you've read Joe Iconis' track-by-track breakdown of Be More Chill, you'll know that the title "The Smartphone Hour" is directly inspired by "The Telephone Hour." And so, we give you both!

Geminis are well-known for their expression and quick-witted nature, making them social butterflies and enthusiastic communicators. The playful and affectionate vibes of both Bye Bye Birdie's "The Telephone Hour" and Be More Chill's "The Smartphone Hour" will align with the effervescent energy of any Gemini. In fact, we wouldn't be surprised if the Gemini of the group takes on all of the roles during these numbers.

"The Telephone Hour"



"The Smartphone Hour (Rich Set a Fire)"



Cancer

(June 21–July 22)

"We Go Together"—Grease

Cancers are known to prioritize the community structures they are a part of, because of their generous and compassionate personalities. Their understanding and supportive energy will sync up perfectly with a rousing rendition of Grease's feel-good finale, "We Go Together." Celebrating their friends and dreaming of a bright future? Sounds like a Cancer!



Leo

(July 23–August 22)

"One (Reprise) / Finale"—A Chorus Line

The charisma and confidence of Leos are unmatched, making them primed for the spotlight. A Chorus Line's finale, "One (Reprise)," has become a Broadway standard, so it only makes sense that the passionate Leos take the lead on such a beloved classic. From the familiar opening chords to the memorable choreography, do we really have to mention that a Leo is the one to take on this song?



Virgo

(August 23–September 22)

"Do-Re-Mi"—The Sound of Music

Virgos are curious souls who love to learn as well as teach. Naturally, their group karaoke go-to is “Do-Re-Mi” from The Sound of Music. Not only is the song a sentimental, feel-good classic, Virgos will delight in coordinating the complicated, muti-part finale.



Libra

(September 23–October 22)

"We're All in This Together"—High School Musical

Because Libras have an inclination towards harmony and balance, they're natural peacekeepers, with people being drawn to their charming personalities. "We're All in This Together," High School Musical's cheerful finale, is the best match for a Libra's energy. Libras are sure to get the entire karaoke group up and singing this celebratory song. What team? Wildcats!



Scorpio

(October 23–November 21)

"One Day More"—Les Misérables

Scorpios are passionate, dedicated, and are always ready to stand up for their beliefs. What ensemble number better captures the fire and emotion of the Scorpio spirit than Les Misérables’ “One Day More”? The song is a true showstopper, with dynamic vocal parts perfect for a big, energetic crowd.



Sagittarius

(November 22–December 21)

"You Can't Stop the Beat"—Hairspray

Sagittarians are naturally vibrant and optimistic, which fuels their great sense of humor and adventure. Hairspray's spirited finale is bursting with enthusiasm, making it the perfect song for a Sagittarius to lead among their friends at karaoke. This fast-paced, bubbly song is the only thing that can keep up with the energy of a Sagittarius.



Capricorn

(December 22–January 19)

"Tradition"—Fiddler on the Roof

Capricorns value organization and discipline, which feeds their need for order and tradition. Capricorns should lead the charge (as they do so well) on a group effort singing Fiddler on the Roof's opening number, "Tradition," at karaoke. The outlining of Anatevka's community structure through lyrics and repetitive rhythm? Sign Capricorns up—they may end up conducting each group highlight, too.



Aquarius

(January 20–February 18)

"La Vie Boheme"—Rent

Deeply creative, whimsical, and forward-thinking, Aquarians love defying convention and shaking up peoples’ expectations. No song celebrates the rule-breaking Aquarian spirit more than Rent’s “La Vie Boheme” with all of its call-outs to great innovators in history and the arts, and its celebration of “going against the grain.” Performing this song at karaoke is guaranteed to get the party started, and have the whole crowd toasting “to being an us for once, instead of a them.”



Pisces

(February 19–March 20)

"Pandemonium"—The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee

Intuitive and self-aware, Pisces feel the world around them deeply, and articulate their feelings with both candor and humor. “Pandemonium” from The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee is their perfect group karaoke pick with its comedic look at pre-teen angst and competitiveness, and because what Pisces can’t relate to the feeling that “Life is Pandemonium?”



