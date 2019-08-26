Broadway Horoscope: Karaoke Duet Edition

According to your astrological sign, which Broadway duet should you sing at karaoke?

Aries

(March 21–April 19)

"You're the One That I Want"—Grease!

As the first sign of the zodiac, Aries are confident and competitive, always going after what they want. As they step up to the mic for the Grease! classic, they should tap into their feisty energy for the electrifyin' rhythm and passionate lyrics of this duet.



Taurus

(April 20–May 20)

"Falling Slowly"—Once

Tauruses are know for being gentle, sentimental, and steadfast. Beyond being a crowd favorite for its beautiful harmonies, “Falling Slowly” is a Taurus’ perfect karaoke duet because it features candid, tender lyrics that embody the sign’s “slow and steady” approach to love and relationships.



Gemini

(May 21–June 20)

"Take Me or Leave Me"—Rent

Geminis are expressive and affectionate, a sign that can easily work any crowd, and this crowd-pleasing duet is a staple at any karaoke night. The back-and-forth banter will suit the gifts of Geminis, who should embrace their flirtatious side and get ready to step into the spotlight. This diva needs her stage, after all.



Cancer

(June 21–July 22)

"For Good"—Wicked

Introspective, loving, and wise, Cancers never take their relationships for granted. With its soulful harmonies and thoughtful lyrics about how the people in our lives help us grow, “For Good” is an emotional duet that offers Cancers the chance to belt their hearts out and ensure that there won’t be a dry eye in the house.



Leo

(July 23–August 22)

"Let Me Be Your Star"—Smash

It’s no secret that Leos thrive in the spotlight and enjoy getting to show off their talents to an adoring audience. “Let Me Be Your Star” from NBC’s Smash is true Leo Culture. Sporting an impressive number of key changes and the biggest of Big Finishes, this song is as much a belting duel as it is a duet.



Virgo

(August 23–September 22)

"Anything You Can Do"—Annie Get Your Gun

Virgos are determined, hardworking, and never satisfied with anything less than perfection. “Anything You Can Do” from Annie Get Your Gun handily embodies a Virgo’s competitive nature and allows them to show off more than a few vocal pyrotechnics along the way to leave the whole room impressed and in awe.



Libra

(September 23–October 22)

"Love Is an Open Door"—Frozen

Libras value harmony and balance, which is why they love to fall in love. Frozen's "Love Is an Open Door" celebrates the happy glow of a new romance, complete with heartfelt admissions and mental synchronizations that will make any Libra swoon. Every karaoke outing needs Disney, and this duet will have everyone tapping their toes and singing along.





Scorpio

(October 23–November 21)

"All I Ask of You"—The Phantom of the Opera

Scorpios are romantic, passionate, and fiercely protective of those closest to them. “All I Ask of You” from The Phantom of the Opera is a swoon-worthy classic perfect for any karaoke night, and will allow Scorpios to show off their musical chops and channel their natural ardor into the heartfelt lyrics.





Sagittarius

(November 22–December 21)

"A Whole New World"—Aladdin

Adventure and freedom fuel Sagittarians, with their jovial demeanor and vivacious personalities guiding the way. It's a no-brainer that they should channel their signature enthusiasm into the Disney standard. This shining, shimmering, splendid duet will delight any Sagittarius as they take the mic.





Capricorn

(December 22–January 19)

"You and Me (But Mostly Me)"—The Book of Mormon

While Capricorns are usually regarded for their drive as they patiently work towards their goals and accomplishments, they aren't all work and no play—they usually have a great (albeit sarcastic) sense of humor. The Book of Mormon's "You and Me (But Mostly Me)" duet is at the perfect intersection for Capricorns, who will enjoy Elder Price's sincere ambition and Elder Cunningham's funny moments.





Aquarius

(January 20–February 18)

"A Little Priest"—Sweeney Todd

Aquarians are out-of-the-box thinkers who are never afraid to venture off the beaten path. “A Little Priest” from Sweeney Todd is a song that not only embodies an Aquarian’s creative and unconventional approach to problem-solving, but it’s an unexpected karaoke pick full of clever word play, macabre humor, and a fun jaunty tune that will have the whole room singing along.





Pisces

(February 19–March 20)

"Suddenly Seymour"—Little Shop of Horrors

Pisces are known for their empathy and compassion, often the person in their friend group to lend an ear or shoulder. That's why the gentle melody and earnest lyrics of Little Shop of Horrors' "Suddenly Seymour" is a perfect match for the generous spirit of a Pisces while at karaoke.



