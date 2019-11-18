Broadway Horoscope: Long-Running Musicals Edition

In honor of Chicago and The Lion King celebrating their Broadway anniversaries, we match long-running musicals with your astrological sign.

Aries

(March 21–April 19)

Chicago

Fiery passion, tenacity, and all that jazz? It must be an Aries! Unafraid of tapping in to your inner vixen, there's no question that you'll resonate with the Merry Murderesses of the Cook County Jail. You're competitive and driven, which means when you set your mind to achieve something, you do—no matter what it takes. Aries, you're known for being bold and brash, often acting on your impulses, and oozing confidence. With the sultry, Fosse-style choreography and Kander and Ebb's alluring, seductive score, Chicago will razzle dazzle you.

Taurus

(April 20–May 20)

The Phantom of the Opera

Taurus, of all the signs, you are the one most known for having classic taste. You are drawn to beautiful things and can’t resist a treat for the senses, so The Phantom of the Opera’s lavish music, opulent sets, heart-stopping effects, and glittering costumes are bound to satisfy. You’re also sentimental and nostalgic, and can’t resist watching a tried-and-true favorite “just one more time.” Plus, as much you try not to show it, you have a romantic side, and this show’s unforgettable love-triangle will undoubtedly pull at your heartstrings every time.

Gemini

(May 21–June 20)

Wicked

Gemini, you’re brainy, hilarious, highly sociable, and you live each day like you’re trying to “have a lifetime of fun.” You love a feel-good show full of dazzling effects and catchy songs, which is why we gave you Wicked. You’re an especially great communicator, so we know you’ll be fascinated by the show’s thoughtful exploration of the many ways rumor, popularity, and propaganda can change minds and influence people. As a Gemini, you of all people know there at least two sides to every story, and will enjoy the show's debate about who is really “wicked.”



Cancer

(June 21–July 22)

Rent

Witty, cheerful, and fun, Cancer, you’re one of the most beloved signs in the zodiac because you're able to find common ground with all sorts of people. Much like the characters of Rent, you love the arts and have an appreciation for the many ways in which storytelling can teach us about our humanity. You are passionate about being true to yourself and living out loud, and admire how the denizens of Alphabet City refuse to be confined by convention. Also, you’re a sucker for a story about a chosen family—how people can love each other with as much (or more) intensity and acceptance than those they’re related to. Of all the signs, you know the importance of measuring your life in love.

Leo

(July 23–August 22)

The Lion King

"I'm gonna be a mighty king, so enemies: beware!" There's a reason Leo is represented with a lion! You possess the same bravery and boldness as the King of the Jungle, topped with an exuberant and dramatic flair. You don't go looking for the spotlight, the spotlight finds you. It's true that your charisma and confidence makes you a natural leader, but it's your big heart that makes your loyal and protective of your closest crew. The stunning spectacle of The Lion King's puppetry and visual aesthetic plus the score of familiar, beloved songs will make your heart swell.

Virgo

(August 23–September 22)

42nd Street

As an earth sign, you are more than willing to put in the hard work to achieve success. In fact, you know that your level of hard work will make you stand out amongst the rest. Plus, as a mutable sign, you have a sharp attention to detail and ability to navigate tricky situations. You can see past shimmering facades and intoxicating situations in order to get things done. But that doesn't mean you can't—or don't like to—indulge in a bit of fun! With 42nd Street, you'll enjoy getting a glimpse behind the curtain and exploring the layers of what it takes to put on a show (you'll also be charmed by the cast of characters who make it happen). So, come on and have a listen to the lullaby of Broadway.

Libra

(September 23–October 22)

Beauty and the Beast

It's a tale as old as time and you're a hopeless romantic—you love to fall in love, Libra! Ruled by Venus, you appreciate affection, aesthetic, and beauty. But this doesn't mean you don't value intellect, in fact, you love a stimulating conversation that allows you to examine situations from new perspectives. Like Belle, you love to get lost in books, daydreaming and tapping into your imagination. Revisiting the adored score of the Disney classic will leave you with butterflies in your stomach, which we know you will enjoy.

Scorpio

(October 23–November 21)

Grease!

We've got chills and they are multiplyin'! Oh, Scorpio, the power you're supplyin' is electifyin', but you already knew that. Sandy's climatic transformation into the dark and mysterious "bad Sandy" at the end of Grease! has left you transfixed since you first experienced the reveal. Admit it, how many times have you mentally recited the lyrics "You're The One That I Want" when pursuing a potential relationship? You like the intensity that comes with drama and danger, Scorpio, and high school is the perfect place for those to brew. It's never a bad idea to relive the thrills of Rydell High and enjoy its catchy, toe-tappin' songs. Get ready to do the hand jive!

Sagittarius

(November 22–December 21)

Mamma Mia!

In all you do, you burn brightly, Sagittarius. You are fiercely independent, resilient, joyful, and unafraid to dramatically change your life on a whim––not unlike the mother-daughter duo at center of Mamma Mia! Sophie and Donna Sheridan are lighthearted and spirited people who aren’t afraid to buck convention in order to blaze their own trails. You’re always one for spectacle, which the show has in spades, and your energetic, sentimental nature will adore the catchy ABBA tunes peppered throughout the story. And that’s the name of the game, Sagittarius.

Capricorn

(December 22–January 19)

A Chorus Line

5-6-7-8! You of all people know what it is to feel so much love and passion for your career, Capricorn. You're patient and reliable, which is why you're always ready to climb the next mountain when it comes to your goals. That isn't to say that you don't have emotions as well (isn't that what people like to say?). You're able to share your truth, you just have to trust who you are with in order to do so. So yes, the ambition and perseverance of the theatre performers seen in A Chorus Line is a perfect Capricorn match, but it's those moments of characters sharing personal stories and vulnerable secrets that you'll really resonate with.

Aquarius

(January 20–February 18)

Cats

Whimsical, intelligent, and free-spirited, there's never a dull moment with you, Aquarius. No one ever knows what to expect from you, and truthfully, you even surprise yourself most of the time. People may think you’re strange or eccentric, but it’s only because you’re often thinking on a whole other plane. You love spectacle, abstract ideas, and are always impressed with displays of skill and artistic prowess, which is why we had to assign you Cats. What other sign shares more in common with a show about a tribe of cats hosting a dance-off in order to be chosen to ascend to the afterlife? Like Cats, you revel in your strangeness without apology, and you love celebrations of people (or Jellicles!) coming together.

Pisces

(February 19–March 20)

Les Misérables

Pisces, you’re earnest, loving, and expressive. Those who know you best would say you have “a heart full of love.” We gave you Les Misérables because we know your empathetic and insightful nature will be captivated by this show’s complex and well-drawn characters, as well as the many ways in which their stories interconnect. You feel it ALL, Pisces, so the rich orchestrations and heartfelt lyrics to such songs as “Stars,” “One My Own,” “Empty Chairs at Empty Tables” will affect you in the best way. Les Misérables is one of those shows that “hurts so good” and at the end of the day, is bound to be one of your favorites (if it isn’t already).

