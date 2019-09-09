Broadway Horoscope: Playbill Playlist Edition

Which Playbill Playlist should you listen to, according to your astrological sign?

Aries: Confidence Boost

(March 21–April 19)

As the first sign of the zodiac, Aries are no strangers to leading the charge. Your boldness and independence make you a natural trailblazer, entering any situation with fire and pizzazz. While you might not need a confidence boost often (you know your worth!), you'll definitely vibe with the triumphant energy of this upbeat playlist. Think Sister Act's "Fabulous, Baby!" and (of course) The Sound of Music's "I Have Confidence."



Taurus: Baking & Belting

(April 20–May 20)

Being an earth sign, you know the value of hard work and pragmatism, but that doesn't mean you don't enjoy relaxing and indulging your senses. Whether it's a decadent dessert or a catchy melody, you are a sign who truly understands (and appreciates) that there is beauty all around us. That's why you'll be delighted by this playlist of bubbly and sweet tunes—warm up your voice while you warm up the oven! Think Catch Me If You Can's "Live in Living Color" and Footloose's "Let's Hear It for the Boy."



Gemini: Rise + Shine

(May 21–June 20)

Geminis are known for their adaptable demeanor, which is why people often see two energies within you. At your core, you are expressive and quick-witted, making it easy for you to shift from playful flirting to a gentle read in seconds. Your curiosity and spontaneity inspires you to wake up and immediately seize the day. Make this playlist your soundtrack as you go forth and shine bright. Think Singin' in the Rain's "Good Morning" and Pippin's "Morning Glow."



Cancer: Piano Bar Perfection

(June 21–July 22)

As a Cancer, you were born with a love for what feels most familiar to you: whether it’s for the faces of your closest friends or the comforting nostalgia that surfaces when you hear your favorite songs. You're so empathetic and intuitive that the tunes you love best aren’t just the fun-to-sing classics, but music you can feel and immerse yourself in. Listen to this playlist to study up before your next piano bar outing with friends or anytime you want to lose yourself belting along to some of Broadway’s most beloved and timeless melodies. Think “What I Did For Love” from A Chorus Line and “Memory” from Cats.



Leo: Hollywood Meets Broadway

(July 23–August 22)

No sign shines in the spotlight brighter than a Leo. Naturally vivacious and charismatic, you love to entertain as much as you like being entertained. Whether onstage or onscreen, no one respects a big, brassy showstopper more than you, which is why this playlist of film and TV favorites is your perfect musical companion. Think “City of Stars” from La La Land or “Dancing Queen” from Mamma Mia!



Virgo: Spring Cleaning

(August 23–September 22)

Virgos don’t just like hard-work—they’re addicted to it. Nothing satisfies you like rolling up your sleeves and crossing off item after item on your to-do list. Always cheerful, energetic, and industrious, you’re the type to literally “whistle while you work.” Whether you’re cleaning (and be honest, when aren’t you, Virgo?) or just powering through a busy day at school or work, this fun, upbeat playlist will keep you energized, empowered, and focused. Think “Get On Your Feet” from On Your Feet or “Upgrade” from Be More Chill.



Libra: Study Time

(September 23–October 22)

Libras are clever and studious, always ready for an intellectual discussion. Represented by the scales, you strive for justice and harmony, soaking in all of the knowledge you can so you can be well-informed. Whether you're studying for school or just catching up on your reading (because isn't life one big study session when you really think about it?), this playlist full of acoustic and jazzy versions of your musical theatre favorites will help your brain stay alert and concentrated. Think Billy Porter's "Don't Rain on My Parade" and Megan Hilty's "Get Happy."



Scorpio: Female Villains and Vixens

(October 23–November 21)

While you like to maintain an air of mystery, there's no question that Scorpios exude passionate and sexy energy—you're certainly not afraid to tap into your sensual side. You feel your emotions deeply and intensely, which you should embrace as you practice your belting and screlting with these fiery and feisty songs. Think Chicago's "Cell Block Tango" and The Who's Tommy's "Acid Queen."



Sagittarius: Live Your Best Life

(November 22–December 21)

No other sign can match a Sagittarian’s joie de vivre. Fearless and curious, you’re always looking to explore and try new things. This playlist is as optimistic and whimsical as you are, and will be the perfect soundtrack for your next spur-of-the-moment road trip, a hike off the beaten path, or while you plan your next big adventure. Think “This Is Me” from The Greatest Showman and “ I Can Do That” from A Chorus Line.



Capricorn: Broadway Coffeehouse

(December 22–January 19)

As a Capricorn, there's nothing you love more than hunkering down to plan your next move in world domination—or at least your next career goal. You carry your discipline and organization skills wherever you go, but they're especially suited for an afternoon (or, who are we kidding, usually a full day) of working at a coffee shop. Let these mellow, acoustic songs keep you relaxed and focused. Think Darren Criss' cover of "I Dreamed a Dream" and Natasha, Pierre, and the Great Comet of 1812's "Sonya Alone."



Aquarius: Jazz x Musical Theatre

(January 20–February 18)

Innovative and unconventional, Aquarians love anything that reimagines the familiar into something exciting and different. No sign appreciates a creative crossover, remix, or new interpretation of a tried-and-true classic like you. Listen to this playlist of jazz and Broadway crossover songs to focus and get inspired while you work on your next masterpiece. Think “I Get a Kick Out of You” from Anything Goes.



Pisces: Cry It Out

(February 19–March 20)

Pisces, it’s no secret that you are always full of feels. Joy, sadness, anger, fear—you feel it all and are masters of channeling all of that passion and emotion into something positive and beautiful. But sometimes, you need a little alone time to just let yourself let go. Listen to this playlist while you journal, or sing along and just belt through those intense feelings. Think “She Used to Be Mine” from Waitress or “I’ll Cover You - Reprise” from Rent.

