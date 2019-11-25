Broadway Horoscope: Siblings Edition

In honor of Thanksgiving, we name the Broadway siblings who match your astrological sign.

Aries

(March 21–April 19)

Wicked's Elphaba and Nessarose

Wicked sisters Nessarose, "tragically beautiful," and Elphaba, "beautifully tragic," share a feisty passion that is only seen in the purest of Aries. You are fearless in pursuing what you want, even if it means leaving a trail of destruction in your wake. As the first sign of the zodiac (and a fire sign...and a cardinal sign), no one should attempt to cross your path when you set your mind to something. While Nessarose takes her power a bit too far in her relationship with Boq, Elphaba channels her fire in a productive and rebellious way. Like Elphaba says, "It should be the Wizard who's afraid—of me!"





Taurus

(April 20–May 20)

Head Over Heels' Philoclea and Pamela

It's no secret that as a Taurus, you love to do things your way. It's not that you're a rebellious rule-breaker for the sake of it, you just know your truth and won't be swayed by those trying to convince you otherwise. Your honest and candid demeanor may be jarring to some, but it's refreshing to others, and those are the people who get you. Like Philoclea and Pamela in Head Over Heels, you're not just going to do things the way they've always been done for the sake of it. You're also a natural flirt, which has lead you to many playful and affectionate moments, so you'll enjoy the sisters navigating their own love lives.



Gemini

(May 21–June 20)

Twelfth Night's Sebastian and Viola

Gemini, you don’t need us to tell you how witty, fun, and expressive you are—we had to give you Twelfth Night's Sebastian and Viola. Like you, both are resourceful, resilient, and able to make new friends and start new lives, even following a shipwreck and in a strange land. While they unintentionally get entangled in some mischief, they also both manage to woo royalty and secure happily-ever-afters for themselves as well as their friends— which, let’s be honest, is your best-case scenario, Gemini.

Cancer

(June 21–July 22)

The Color Purple's Celie and Nettie

Patient, determined, and fiercely loyal, no one loves harder than you do, Cancer. Like Celie and Nettie of The Color Purple, you value your family (biological and chosen) above all else. Love is your North Star, guiding you through the tough times into happier days. Whether you’re near or far from those who mean the most to you, you’re always there for your loved ones in whatever way you're able to be.

Leo

(July 23–August 22)

The Lion King's Mufasa and Scar

No one thrives in leadership positions more than you do, Leo. Your charisma, wit, and confidence make you incredibly popular and inspire people to execute your visions. We obviously had to give you Mufasa and Scar from The Lion King; you share the brothers’ competitive nature and love of power, and revel in being “respected, saluted” and seen for the wonder you are. Though it may seem a bit on the nose (but honestly, subtlety is hardly your style anyway, Leo), you have to admit you do enjoy the lion’s share when it comes to taking your place in the spotlight.

Virgo

(August 23–September 22)

Newsies' Davey and Les

Is there any other sign that understands—and actually enjoys—working harder than an earth sign? Virgo, you possess a sharp eye for details, a logical mindset for solving a problem, and are more than comfortable rolling up your sleeves and diving into a project. In fact, you prefer it that way, just like Newsies' Davey and Les who begin selling newspapers to help support their family. And while Jack Kelly is the Newsies' fearless leader, it's Davey who rallies the troops, motivating them to go on strike. He kicks off the anthem "Seize the Day" with "Minute by minute, that's how we'll win it, but let us seize the day!"—which is Big Virgo Energy.



Libra

(September 23–October 22)

Side Show's Violet and Daisy

Romantic, fanciful, and passionate, Libra, everything you do, you do with grace. And it’s not that you’re indecisive, it’s that you only want the best for yourself and are often caught between competing desires. Like conjoined twin heroines Daisy and Violet Hilton of Side Show, you’re a dreamer who knows what it means to feel at odds—with wanting to capitalize on your natural charisma and popularity, but also valuing your solitude and living completely on your own terms. Because you’re ruled by the planet Venus, you fall head over heels easily and often, but, like Daisy and Violet, at the end of the day you understand that personal happiness and self-acceptance matter most.



Scorpio

(October 23–November 21)

The Addams Family's Wednesday and Pugsley

Scorpios have a reputation for indulging in things dark and macabre, but it's only because your sign is interested in transformation and rebirth. You're not afraid to dive deep into the seedy underbelly of life (and death, of course), while maintaining a cool and calm demeanor on the outside. When it comes to the Addams Family, they let their true colors shine no matter where they are or who they're with. Some may find their behavior disturbing—like Wednesday and Pugsley torturing each other for fun—but they know it only brings them closer. So go on, Scorpio, and let your freak flag fly.

Sagittarius

(November 22–December 21)

Hamilton's Angelica, Eliza, and Peggy Schuyler

Does anything sound better than thrilling, spontaneous adventure, Sagittarius? You have a vivacious personality and a taste for new experiences; you're happiest when you're out exploring the world (and looking for a mind at work). Your enthusiasm and magnetic energy leads you to having captivating conversations and always leaves people wanting more. Like the Schuyler sisters in Hamilton, you're intoxicated by new ideas in the air and you're not afraid to stay out past curfew if it means you'll get to meet interesting people. The Schuyler sisters appreciate life as it happens, they're present and take in each moment as it comes—always feeling grateful and lucky to be alive right now.

Capricorn

(December 22–January 19)

Something Rotten!'s Nigel and Nick Bottom

How many times have you practiced an acceptance speech in the mirror, Capricorn? Or written out a detailed timeline for achieving your goals? At the very least, you have a tag-line that keeps you motivated when you're feeling down—just like in Something Rotten!, when Nick Bottom claims "Bottom's gonna be on top!" You've been told over and over again that you're ambitious, Capricorn, and honestly, it fuels you to work even harder.

Aquarius

(January 20–February 18)

Fiddler of the Roof's Tzeitel, Hodel, and Chava

Free-thinking, progressive, and bold, Aquarius, you're not afraid to shake up the status quo and try something new. Tradition is all well and good for most, but you are drawn to the path less traveled—much like the three sisters in Fiddler on the Roof, you won't settle for anything other than a “matchless match” when it comes to romance, or any other facet of your life. Like Tzeitel, you always know your own mind, you share Chava’s cerebral nature and love of learning, and like Hodel, you aren’t afraid of a little revolution. You cherish your loved ones and what matters to them will always matter to you, however you aren’t afraid to break with people’s expectations if it means being true to who you are.

Pisces

(February 19–March 20)

Frozen's Elsa and Anna

Pisces, of all the signs, you’re known for your boundless optimism, your determination, and your heart of gold—you’ll go the distance for the ones you love. You share the most in common with Frozen’s Elsa and Anna, seeing yourself in Elsa’s selflessness and in Anna’s enthusiasm and joie de vivre. Most of all, you’ll relate to the sisters’ devotion to each other and their desire for connection.

