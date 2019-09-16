Broadway Horoscope: Smash Edition

Which musical number from Smash are you, according to your astrological sign?

Aries

(March 21–April 19)

"I'm Not Sorry"—Hit List

You are bold and unapologetic when it comes to going after what you want, Aries. Feisty and headstrong, you don’t shy away from confrontation, which is why “I’m Not Sorry” from Hit List is your perfect SMASH anthem. The high-energy pop number is more of a duel than a duet between The Diva (Mara Davi) and Amanda/Nina (Katharine McPhee), as they compete for their place in the spotlight. With lyrics like: “It's time to stand aside/You can't take the best of me,” this song is an eternal Aries Mood.

Taurus

(April 20–May 20)

"History Is Made at Night"—Bombshell

It's true that as an earth sign, you're grounded and realistic, but you also love lavish luxuries and indulging in decadent aesthetics. "History Is Made at Night," with its jazzy arrangements—and Megan Hilty and Will Chase's sexy vocals—will have you tapping into your romantic and sensuous side. Only a Taurus could delight in the pleasures of new love through the perspective of a student learning something new.



Gemini

(May 21–June 20)

"Let's Be Bad"—Bombshell

Geminis are known for their sharp wit and charisma, the reason you're often a social butterfly at parties—flitting from group to group and chatting with skill and ease. Consider the playful and feisty "Let's Be Bad" as your new anthem. Flirty Marilyn Monroe is ready to make any situation a bit more spicy; and as you well know Gemini, some like it hot and that ain't bad.



Cancer

(June 21–July 22)

"Second Hand White Baby Grand"—Bombshell

Cancer, it’s no secret that people are drawn to your authenticity and ability to confidently express your truth about what matters most to you. This, combined with your love of all things sentimental and nostalgic is why Bombshell’s “Second Hand White Baby Grand” is your Smash anthem. It’s a simple, tender ballad in which Marilyn reflects on how one of her most cherished possessions is an old, out-of-tune piano that she used to play with her mother during their rare moments of togetherness. While it may not be one of Bombshell’s most bombastic numbers, Cancers will appreciate it for Hilty's vulnerable performance and its beautiful composition.



Leo

(July 23–August 22)

"Let Me Be Your Star"—Bombshell

As a Leo, you're confident and charismatic, bold, vibrant, and vivacious—would any other song be as fitting as an anthem about shining as bright as you can? You know your worth and you're not going to let anyone dull your sparkle (or step into your light). As the final number in the pilot episode, this song perfectly encapsulates the excitement of the two leads as they await their newest adventure: becoming Marilyn Monroe. You can relate to "the fire and drive that make dreams come alive."



Virgo

(August 23–September 22)

"They Just Keep Moving the Line"—Bombshell

Tenacious, energetic Virgo, we wouldn’t dream of assigning you anything other than the Bombshell showstopper, “They Just Keep Moving The Line.” Your hardworking and optimistic nature is both endearing and inspiring to those around you, and no other sign is as equipped to handle “every hurdle, each bump along the track.” Megan Hilty’s powerful performance of this belty anthem at once laments the way in which a goal can be farther than it first appears, while capturing a Virgo’s strong-willed spirit of determination.



Libra

(September 23–October 22)

"Mr. and Mrs. Smith"—Bombshell

Admit it, how long have you spent day-dreaming about the perfect life? You're an idealist, Libra, which means you love assessing how you can make things better—whether it's your outfit, Instagram feed, or life plans. Yes, the delicate piano of "Mr. and Mrs. Smith" matches your diplomatic charm, but it's Marilyn Monroe and Joe DiMaggio's yearning for their simple, idyllic life that really resonates with Libras. You love balance, so settling into the seemingly perfect partnership is something you crave.



Scorpio

(October 23–November 21)

"I Never Met a Wolf Who Didn't Love to Howl"—Bombshell

Scorpios have a reputation for being intense and mysterious, but that's only because you feel your emotions deeply—and you're not about to let just anyone into your inner circle! And let's be clear, you certainly know how to have a good time because of your magnetic personality and irresistible charm. "I Never Met a Wolf Who Didn't Love to Howl," gives you both—a fiery, spirited big-band feel coupled with lyrics that call out the suspicious motives of men on the prowl. It's true Scorpio energy.

Sagittarius

(November 22–December 21)

"(Let's Start) Tomorrow Tonight"—Bombshell

Sagittarius, you know you’re the life of the party wherever you go. Fun-loving, generous, and buoyant, your energy is infectious, and people can’t help being drawn to you. Your Smash number is the showstopper “Let’s Start Tomorrow Tonight” performed by Sam Strickland (Leslie Odom, Jr.) as Nat King Cole. You appreciate how the jazzy and joyful tune re-imagines old-fashioned, big-band flair, and you can just hear your optimistic energy reflected in lyrics like “I know that we're on a winning streak/The future can't come too soon!”



Capricorn

(December 22–January 19)

"The 20th Century Fox Mambo"—Bombshell

As a Capricorn, you're not only ambitious about achieving your goals, you're ready and willing to put in the effort to do so. "The 20th Century Fox Mambo" tracks the transformation from Norma Jeane into the glamorous Marilyn Monroe, and let's be honest, there's nothing you love more than seeing a successful climb up the ladder (except doing it yourself, of course). The upbeat song will have you practicing your victory dance and then "5-6-7-8, action!"—you'll be back to working on your own plans.



Aquarius

(January 20–February 18)

"Original"—Hit List

Anyone who knows you, Aquarius, knows that you are creative, eccentric, and that you can’t resist shaking up the status quo; your greatest successes in life have come by being true to yourself and your instincts are to think out of the box. “Original” from the Season 2 scrappy-upstart musical Hit List is an energetic, poppy “I Wish”-number about performers who have achieved fame by reinventing themselves in bold and innovative ways. This song celebrates breaking the mold and leaving your mark.



Pisces

(February 19–March 20)

"Don't Forget Me"—Bombshell

Pisces, you’re big a dreamer with an even bigger heart, so naturally, we had to give you “Don’t Forget Me.” This song, written to be the finale of Bombshell in which Marilyn asks the audience to remember her— not only for her many trials, but to see her in the things she loved the most. As the greatest empath of the zodiac, you will fully appreciate the power ballad’s moving vocals (from Katharine McPhee in Season 1 and Megan Hilty in Season 2), as well as the song’s bittersweet message.

