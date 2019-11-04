Broadway Horoscope: The Musicals Inspired by Books to Match Your Sign

Which book-musical adaptation are you according to your astrological sign?

As the first Saturday of the month, November 2 marked Book Lovers Day (it is also celebrated August 9 annually). In celebration, we look at which book-turned-musical aligns with each astrological sign. Read more about musicals adapted from books.

Aries

(March 21–April 19)

Matilda (based on Matilda by Roald Dahl)

Aries, whether you mean to or not, you often find yourself leading the pack. You have a bold, indomitable spirit, much like the spunky and tender-hearted protagonist of the book Matilda. Matilda not only has to hold her own in a family that doesn’t understand her, but she also mobilizes her classmates against the tyrannical Mrs. Trunchbull (who also has big Aries energy, to be honest). As much as you try to hide it, Aries, we all know you have a softer side, and this book is your perfect match.

Taurus

(April 20–May 20)

The Secret Garden (based on The Secret Garden by Frances Hodgson Burnett)

Taurus is ruled by the planet Venus, which is why you gravitate towards all things creative, luxurious, and beautiful. Because of this, you often indulge in your senses and take pleasure in the material world. Things like hearing the lush orchestrations of your favorite song, savoring the taste of a new and striking flavor, or immersing yourself in the splendor of say...a secret garden? Yes, you know how to relish in the beauty of life, but you also realize that you have to put in the work to make things happen. Luckily, your earth sign-inspired patience and pragmatism keep you grounded in doing so, just like Mary and Dickon, who renew and restore the garden.

Gemini

(May 21–June 20)

Man of La Mancha (based on Don Quixote by Miguel de Cervantes)

Gemini, no other sign has you matched when it comes to energy and optimism. You know how to find joy in any experience (and can turn it into a good story later), even when things don’t go quite how you planned them. Don Quixote, the lengthy novel that went on to inspire the classic Man of La Mancha, tells the story of a fanciful middle-aged man who one day decides to dedicate himself to a life of adventure with the goal of restoring the codes of chivalry and fighting for justice. His rosy-colored view of the world and ambitions of grandeur lead him into unusual and occasionally perilous circumstances—but always work out in the end and often wind up having unexpectedly positive effects on those around him. Yes, we know it’s a tome, but it’s remained a classic for a reason, and who else but you, the great communicator of the zodiac, would be up to the task of devouring all those words?

Cancer

(June 21–July 22)

Oliver! (based on Oliver Twist; or, the Parish Boy's Progress by Charles Dickens)

Cancer, you don’t need us to tell you that your warm, genuine, and charismatic personality is your secret super power. Diverse types of people are drawn to you like a magnet and you have an extensive network of companions and connections with whom you are thick-as-thieves—much like the characters of Oliver Twist. You’ll be fascinated by the story of a plucky Victorian orphan looking for a family and a place to belong, who finds himself tangled up in a children’s crime ring before stumbling upon his happily-ever-after. Your keen interest in people different from you means you will be absorbed by Dickens’ rich and unforgettable characters like Nancy and the Artful Dodger, and find inspiration in Oliver’s constant optimism.





Leo

(July 23–August 22)

Mame (based on Auntie Mame: An Irreverent Escapade by Patrick Dennis)

There's no denying it, Leo, you were born to shine! Your charisma and confidence leaves people hypnotized, your magnetic personality drawing people in wherever you go. Life has become its own little party for you, as you dart from one escapade to the next. The titular character of Mame embodies this radiant energy, hosting parties as a New York socialite in the 1920s. Eager to discover what adventures life has in store for her, she lives to the fullest, poised to "dance to a new rhythm, open a new window ev'ry day." Sound familiar?

Virgo

(August 23–September 22)

Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812 (based on War and Peace by Leo Tolstoy)

Virgo, you don’t need us to tell you that you’re resourceful, focused, and detail-oriented. No other sign is as equipped as you are to tackle Tolstoy’s War & Peace, “a complicated Russian novel” where “everyone’s got nine different names.” While your sentimental side will no doubt appreciate the rich characters and intricate plotting of the original novel, you’ll also be impressed and inspired by how much story and impact is achieved within those 70 pages that comprise the The Great Comet’s plot.

Libra

(September 23–October 22)

Little Women (based on Little Women by Louisa May Alcott)

With your clever wit and charming demeanor, Libra, you love to be surrounded by people—diving into intellectually stimulating conversations and satisfying your inquisitive nature. You're often labeled as indecisive, but it's more that you have an ability to understand the different perspectives of any given situation and savor balance (your sign is represented by the scales after all!) because of your diplomatic nature. From the fiery Jo to the more traditional Meg, you'll tap into your ability to see (and appreciate) all sides as the March sisters navigate their lives.

Scorpio

(October 23–November 21)

The Color Purple (based on The Color Purple by Alice Walker)

Scorpios get a reputation for being dark and morbid, but it's only because you aren't afraid to go there. You may seem mysterious and shy at first, but once you really get to know someone, you are uninterested in wading around at surface level—you like to explore what's underneath everything and dive deep in your feelings. In The Color Purple , we see Celie blossom and persevere, tapping into her inner-strength as she navigates the peaks and valleys of her life. Just like Celie, you're able to be "thankful for every day that I'm given, both the easy and hard ones I'm livin'." She learns to love herself, which in turn, allows her to love others generously.

Sagittarius

(November 22–December 21)

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (based on Charlie and the Chocolate Factory by Roald Dahl)

If any sign is going to resonate with the pure imagination of Willy Wonka's whimsical world, it's Sagittarius. Your spirited curiosity and thrill-seeker impulses are always leading you on adventures similar to the ones Charlie Bucket experiences in the Wonka Chocolate Factory. In fact, you don't wait to be given a Golden Ticket, you make your own. Yes, you could be dazzled by the chocolate lagoons and the "Liquid Sunshine," but you're more interested in learning about new people and new experiences. Your open mind and enthusiasm help you tap into your creative power no matter where you are, aligning with the idea that, "if you want to view paradise, take a look around, and you will."

Capricorn

(December 22–January 19)

How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying (based on How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying by Shepherd Mead)

Are you surprised, Capricorn? A story about ambitiously climbing the corporate ladder, how could we not think of you? You're responsible and disciplined which makes you perfectly suited to working your way through any hierarchical system. You set high standards for yourself, and will work tirelessly to reach your goals, just like J. Pierpont Finch. Still, despite your seemingly calculated and cold demeanor (sometimes!), you are extremely loyal and appreciate the close bonds you develop because you're "proud to be in that fraternity; the great big brotherhood of man."

Aquarius

(January 20–February 18)

Head Over Heels (based on The Countess of Pembroke's Arcadia by Sir Philip Sidney)

Aquarius, you’re bold, creative, and unconventional; friends might describe your taste as...interesting. When it comes to your favorite stories, you can enjoy what’s popular and hip, but more often than not, what gets your heart pumping are the deep-cuts and long forgotten gems. Though Head Over Heels was largely inspired by the beloved pop-rock hits from The Go-Go’s, it is also inspired by The Countess of Pembroke's Arcadia, a little-known 16th century romance by Sir Phillip Sidney. Seeing as the narrative of the original differs quite a bit to the plot of Head Over Heels, inquisitive and analytical Aquarius, you'll love the opportunity to dissect these differences, while enjoying the themes and romantic tropes shared between the two iterations.

Pisces

(February 19–March 20)

Once On This Island (based on My Love, My Love; or, The Peasant Girl by Rosa Guy)

You have a big heart, Pisces, so your capacity to give love is vast—making you the most generous and emotive sign of the zodiac. Not only do you like to be in-tune with your own feelings, but those around you as well, just like Once On This Island's protagonist Ti Moune. While Ti Moune goes to extreme self-sacrificing lengths to do so, you'll empathize with her devotion to protecting Daniel from harm. As passionate and romantic as you are, Pisces, you'll understand the desire to declare "my life is forever yours, and you are mine."

