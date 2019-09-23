Broadway Horoscope: Villains Edition

toggle menu
toggle search form
Playbill Horoscopes   Broadway Horoscope: Villains Edition
By Felicia Fitzpatrick, Kerri Kearse
Sep 23, 2019
 
Which villainous character aligns with your astrological sign?
Villains_Horoscope

Aries
(March 21–April 19)
Regina George, " World Burn" — Mean Girls

Aries_Regina_George_Villain_Horoscope

Taurus
(April 20–May 20)
Audrey II, "Feed Me (Git It)" —Little Shop of Horrors

Audray_II_Taurus_Villain_Horoscope

Gemini
(May 21–June 20)
Ursula, "Poor Unfortunate Souls" —The Little Mermaid

Ursula_Gemini_Villain_Horoscope

Cancer
(June 21–July 22)
Velma Von Tussle, "(The Legend Of) Miss Baltimore Crabs" —Hairspray

Velma_Von_Tussle_Cancer_Villain_Horoscope

Leo
(July 23–August 22)
Gaston, "Me" —Beauty and the Beast

Gaston_Leo_Villain_Horoscope

Virgo
(August 23–September 22)
Javert, "Stars" —Les Misérables

Javert_Virgo_Villain_Horoscope

Libra
(September 23–October 22)
The Squip, "Be More Chill, Pr. 1" —Be More Chill

Libra_Squip_Villain_Horoscope

Scorpio
(October 23–November 21)
Miss Hannigan, "Little Girls" —Annie

Scorpio_Miss_Hannigan_Villain_Horoscope

Sagittarius
(November 22–December 21)
Bad Idea Bears, "You Can Be Loud As The Hell You Want (When You're Making Love)" —Avenue Q

Bad_Idea_Bears_Sagittatirus__Villain_Horoscope

Capricorn
(December 22–January 19)
Prince Hans, "Colder by the Minute" —Frozen

Prince_Hans_Capricorn_Villain_Horoscope

Aquarius:
(January 20–February 18)
The Phantom, "Notes.../Prima Donna" —The Phantom of the Opera

Phantom_Aquarius_Villain_Horoscope

Pisces
(February 19–March 20)
Sweeney Todd, "Epiphany" —Sweeney Todd

Pisces_Sweeney_Todd_Villain_Horoscope
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
Latest News
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 2019 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!