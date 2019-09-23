Broadway Horoscope: Villains Edition

Aries
(March 21–April 19)
Regina George, " World Burn" — Mean Girls
Taurus
(April 20–May 20)
Audrey II, "Feed Me (Git It)" —Little Shop of Horrors
Gemini
(May 21–June 20)
Ursula, "Poor Unfortunate Souls" —The Little Mermaid
Cancer
(June 21–July 22)
Velma Von Tussle, "(The Legend Of) Miss Baltimore Crabs" —Hairspray
Leo
(July 23–August 22)
Gaston, "Me" —Beauty and the Beast
Virgo
(August 23–September 22)
Javert, "Stars" —Les Misérables
Libra
(September 23–October 22)
The Squip, "Be More Chill, Pr. 1" —Be More Chill
Scorpio
(October 23–November 21)
Miss Hannigan, "Little Girls" —Annie
Sagittarius
(November 22–December 21)
Bad Idea Bears, "You Can Be Loud As The Hell You Want (When You're Making Love)" —Avenue Q
Capricorn
(December 22–January 19)
Prince Hans, "Colder by the Minute" —Frozen
Aquarius:
(January 20–February 18)
The Phantom, "Notes.../Prima Donna" —The Phantom of the Opera
Pisces
(February 19–March 20)
Sweeney Todd, "Epiphany" —Sweeney Todd