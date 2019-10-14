Broadway Horoscope: Which Broadway Best Friend Are You?

By Felicia Fitzpatrick, Kerri Kearse
Oct 14, 2019
 
Find out which musical theatre best friend you are according to your astrological sign.
Broadway_Best_Friend_Sidekick_Horoscope

Aries
(March 21–April 19)
Marquis de Lafayette, "Guns and Ships" — Hamilton

Horoscopes_BFF_Aries_Lafayette_Hamilton


Taurus
(April 20–May 20)
Timon and Pumbaa, "Hakuna Matata" —The Lion King

Horoscope_BFF_Taurus_Timon_Pumbaa_Lion_King

Gemini
(May 21–June 20)
Donkey, "Don't Let Me Go" —Shrek The Musical

Horoscope_BFF_Gemini_Donkey_Shrek

Cancer
(June 21–July 22)
Sonya Rostova, "Sonya Alone" —Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812

Horoscopes_BFF_Cancer_Sonya_Great_Comet

Leo
(July 23–August 22)
Tanya and Rosie, "Dancing Queen" —Mamma Mia!

Horoscope_BFF_Leo_Dynamos_Tanya_Rosie_Mamma_Mia

Virgo
(August 23–September 22)
Dawn, "When He Sees Me" —Waitress

Horoscope_BFF_Virgo_Dawn_Waitress

Libra
(September 23–October 22)
Frenchy, "Beauty School Dropout" —Grease

Horoscope_BFF_Libra_Frenchy_Grease

Scorpio
(October 23–November 21)
Toulouse-Latrec, "Truth Beauty Freedom Love" —Moulin Rouge!

Horoscope_BFF_Toulouse_Moulin_Rouge

Sagittarius
(November 22–December 21)
Penny Pingleton, "Without Love" —Hairspray

Horoscope_BFF_Sagittarius_Penny_Pingleton_Hairspray

Capricorn
(December 22–January 19)
Meg Giry, "Angel of Music" —The Phantom of the Opera

Horoscope_BFF_Capricorn_Meg_Phantom

Aquarius
(January 20–February 18)
Michael Mell, "Michael in the Bathroom" —Be More Chill

Horoscopes_BFF_Aquarius_Michael_Be_More_Chill

Pisces
(February 19–March 20)
LeFou, "Gaston" —Beauty and the Beast

Horoscope_BFF_Pisces_LeFou_Beauty_and_the_Beast
