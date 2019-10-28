Broadway Horoscope: Which Broadway-Inspired Halloween Costume Should You Wear?

As Halloween approaches, find out which costume matches your astrological sign!

Need a quick and easy Halloween costume idea? Here are some suggestions on which musical theatre character is aligned with your astrological sign. Click here for instructions on how to create the costume.

Aries: Beetlejuice from Beetlejuice The Musical

(March 21–April 19)

As a fearless and feisty fire sign, your best bet for a Broadway-inspired costume for Halloween is Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice, Be—cause you both certainly can be...persistent, to say the least. Whether it's getting someone alive to say your name three times (spoken unbroken) or to split their candy with you, you always know how to get what you want. So grab your black-and-white ensemble and channel your inner-Ghost-With-The-Most attitude because it's showtime!

Taurus: Rum Tum Tugger from Cats

(April 20–May 20)

What's that sound? Oh, just everyone cheering and feline-ing your Rum Tum Tugger Halloween costume. You're a Taurus, which means you exude a natural charisma and love indulging your senses, just like the rock 'n' roll Jellicle cat himself. You can hypnotize people (and cats) with a swish of your hips and have them eating out of the palm of your hand—or paw. You'll definitely be eye-catching in this costume, and there's no doing anything about it.

Gemini: Willy Wonka from Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

(May 21–June 20)

Oh, the wonder and whimsy of a Gemini always leaves people guessing, doesn't it? Your imagination and playful attitude is perfect for taking on everyone's favorite candy man, Willy Wonka. Head out to a party, or really commit to the character and pass out candy at home—either way your alluring and charming personality will leave everyone wanting more.



Cancer: Evan Hansen from Dear Evan Hansen

(June 21–July 22)

You're a water sign, which means you express feelings easily as well as feel them intensely. Your decisions tend to be emotions-based, so when it comes to Broadway-inspired costumes, you will be found as Evan Hansen this Halloween. The costume itself only requires five items, but it is the feeling that you can serve up better than any other sign.

Leo: Aladdin and Jasmine from Disney’s Aladdin

(July 23–August 22)

Halloween is not a game for you, Leo—it's showtime; you're finally free to go all out and let the world see how fabulous you are. Your love of the spotlight and your adventurous nature make Aladdin or Jasmine a perfect costume choice—in either of these ensembles, you're guaranteed to be the most shining, shimmering, splendid member of your entourage. Why not grab your best friend or significant other and make it a duo costume?



Virgo: Your favorite wizard from Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

(August 23–September 22)

Everything you do, you do to perfection, Virgo, and your Halloween costume is no exception. You're not putting together a slap-dash costume at the last minute (or even if you are, it definitely won't look like it) because to you, the little details are everything. Flaunt your studious nature by going as your favorite wizard or witch from Harry Potter and the Cursed Child. In addition to a base outfit of a long, black robe, the details of your wand, house ties and scarves, and other accessories will allow you to show off how deep your Harry Potter knowledge and fandom goes. Ten points to you, Virgo!

Libra: Glinda from Wicked

(September 23–October 22)

Diplomatic, whimsical, and adored by all, Libra you know G(a)linda is your perfect costume match. You're a sign known for your refined taste and eye for aesthetics, and Halloween is the perfect time to grab your tiara (we know you have one) and strut your stuff. Though "we can't all come and go by bubble," Libra, you most certainly can, and we know you'll look absolutely swankified doing it.

Scorpio: Elphaba from Wicked

(October 23–November 21)

You are the fiercest and feistiest of the water signs, Scorpio, known for your outspoken nature. Which is why your perfect Broadway costume would be none other than Wicked's smartest witch, Elphaba! Grab some green body paint, your pointiest hat, and a book that you want to serve as your personal Grimmerie. You're bound to make others green with envy.

Sagittarius: SpongeBob and Patrick from SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical

(November 22–December 21)

Let's make this Halloween an incredible, exceptional, extraordinary one, shall we? It's your effervescence and optimism that ensure you are not a simple sponge, so why not pair that with the joyful and bright energy of Bikini Bottom? Get your Super Sea Star Savior BFF to be your Patrick and let your magnetic personality do the rest. It's about to be the Best Halloween Ever.

Capricorn: Elder Price from The Book of Mormon

(December 22–January 19)

It's not that you don't enjoy dressing up for Halloween, it's just that between building your empire and crossing tasks off your to-do list, it can be hard to find the time to organize the perfect costume. Not only does Elder Price match your level of ambition, but we know you already have a white button-up and a black tie in your closet—it's a classic, traditional look after all.

Aquarius: Hermes from Hadestown

(January 20–February 18)

Clever, eccentric, and a little aloof, Aquarius, you have a lot of presence. Also, you're a natural storyteller, much like Hermes of Hadestown. Throw on a dapper silver suit and hot-glue some fabulous wings to your shoes for this costume—it's the perfect way to indulge your sign's love of flair and standing out from the crowd.

Pisces: Elsa from Disney’s Frozen

(February 19–March 20)

Pisces, your greatest strength is being in touch with your feelings, as well as sensitive to those you love the most. Like Elsa of Frozen, you're extremely kind-hearted but also a powerful force of nature, and Halloween is the perfect chance for you to glitter and shine in your blue and silver gown (or trousers!). Feel free to add in a tulle cape if the cold actually does bother you anyway.

