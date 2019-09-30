Broadway Horoscope: Which Theatre Gift Is Perfect for You?

Whether you're planning for a birthday, anniversary, or getting ready for the holidays, there's a theatre gift to match each astrological sign.

Aries: Playbill Glassware Collection - British Imports

(March 21–April 19)

No sign lives for a party like you do, Aries. Dynamic and effervescent, you love to entertain others and get the party started, whether it's an all-night rager or a classy soiree. Break out this set of British glassware for the perfect evening with friends.



Taurus: Playbill Apron

(April 20–May 20)

You appreciate beauty, Taurus, and it leads you to explore your creative side—from trying out a new baking recipe to randomly painting a mural on your bedroom wall. So in the kitchen or at the easel, show off your Playbill pride with this apron and get ready to whip up some fun.



Gemini: Playbill Smartphone Case

(May 21–June 20)

Gemini, you’re known for your vivacious and sociable nature, which makes you the great communicator of the zodiac. Whether you’re capturing pics, texting the latest gossip, or keeping tabs on friends near and far through social media, you’re always attached to your phone; so why not give your most necessary accessory some Broadway flair? This Playbill phone case is as colorful and eye-catching as you are, and it will no doubt be envied by your entire social circle. Get yours here. (Samsung is also available.)



Cancer: Playbill Pajamas

(June 21–July 22)

As a Cancer, you understand what makes a comfortable home because you appreciate moments of solitude away from the commotion and chaos of life. Whether it's for a solo meditation session or movie-musical marathon with your closest friends, why not cuddle up in a cozy pair of Playbill pajamas? Soon you'll have visions of Broadway dancing in your head. Get your pair here. (Also available in womens.)



Leo: Playbill Beach Towel

(July 23–August 22)

You're no stranger to being the center of attention, Leo—in fact, you like it better that way. So is it any wonder that your birthday takes place in the summer, where the sun is shining and everyone is out having a good time? Whether you're celebrating at the beach or the pool, make sure to bring your Playbill beach towel with you as it will certainly add to your life-of-the-party-aesthetic. Might we also recommend this musical theater playlist that is perfect for a pool party!



Virgo: On Broadway: The 2020 Playbill Wall Calendar

(August 23–September 22)

No one keeps busier than you do, Virgo; as the perfectionist of the zodiac, you’re constantly filling your days with commitments and responsibilities. Now you can keep track of your endless to-do list and your busy social life with this Playbill calendar! Every month features striking key art from a beloved Broadway musical—perfect for adding a bit of theatrical pizzazz to your work space. Get your own here.



Libra: Playbill Popsocket

(September 23–October 22)

It’s no secret that you consider yourself to be a creature of refined tastes, Libra. You love the arts and have an eye for a good photo, which is why you take so many (including exceptionally good selfies) to remember every detail from your adventures. The Playbill pop-socket is your perfect companion because it will allow you to show off your love of all things performing arts, and help you stay on top of your selfie game. Grab your popsocket here.



Scorpio: Playbill Leggings

(October 23–November 21)

You keep a cool and mysterious demeanor, Scorpio, but that doesn't mean you don't feel your emotions deeply and passionately. Once you fully trust someone, you let them in to see the real inner-you; for those days of relaxing on the couch, toss on these Playbill leggings.



Sagittarius: Playbill Broadway Tote Bag

(November 22–December 21)

Sagittarius, you’re fun-loving, outgoing, and always on the lookout for your next big adventure. Your spontaneous and curious nature means you often find yourself in unexpected places, so it’s always best to be prepared. In addition to being flashy and fun, this sturdy tote bag is large enough to hold all of your essentials, making it the perfect traveling companion for any escapade. Get your own here.



Capricorn: Playbill Notepad

(December 22–January 19)

"Rise and grind" is your morning mantra, Capricorn; you are always making moves towards your goals and dreams. Once you set your sight on something, there's no stopping you from achieving it—like say, for instance, seeing your name in a Playbill. You're familiar with articulating your visions through goal-setting and to-do lists, and we've got the perfect notepad for you to do so. Get yours here.





Aquarius: Playbill Logo Mug

(January 20–February 18)

Creative, eccentric Aquarius, you are the visionary of the zodiac and there aren’t enough hours in the day for you to execute all of the ideas swirling through your head. Let these Playbill mugs (filled your favorite highly-caffeinated beverage) keep you company as you craft your next great vision. Get one here.



Pisces: Playbill Throw Pillow

(February 19–March 20)

You are compassionate and generous, Pisces, always willing to help others and give advice without expecting anything in return. Is there anything you love more than hosting friends at your place and getting into your feelings? Let your friends settle in with a Playbill pillow as you dole out your signature Pisces wisdom. Get one here.

