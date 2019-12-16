Broadway Horoscopes: Holiday Song Edition

According to your astrological sign, which song should you listen to this holiday season?

Aries

(March 21–April 19)

"I’ve Got My Love to Keep Me Warm" — Idina Menzel featuring Billy Porter

You have a feisty and fiery spirit, Aries, so the perfect holiday tune for you this season is two Broadway powerhouses offering a fun and flirty twist on an old standard. Your heart's on fire and the flame grows higher! The brassy, jazzy orchestrations plus Menzel and Porter's dazzling vocals are the perfect soundtrack as you hop between holiday parties with your signature magnetism.





Taurus

(April 20–May 20)

"My Favorite Things" from The Sound of Music — Norm Lewis

Norm Lewis' silky vocals taking on the warm, familiar lyrics of "My Favorite Things" is true Taurus culture. You love indulging in your senses and you have an appreication for the small and beautiful things life has to offer—so describing your favorite things is a dream come true.





Gemini

(May 21–June 20)

"All I Want for Christmas Is You" — Glee cast

You're the life of every holiday party, Gemini. As the social butterfly of the zodiac, you look forward to holidays because you're always down for an excuse to party and spend time with loved ones. The Glee cast's cover of the Mariah Carey hit has all of the fun, powerhouse vocals, and romance of the original version, and is guaranteed to match your cheerful holiday spirit—effervescent, joyful, and beloved by all.





Cancer

(June 21–July 22)

"Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas" — Morgan James

Cancer, your sign is famous for its love of home and hearth, so this time of year hast the potential to be your happy place. It doesn't matter what you're doing—cooking, decorating, wrapping gifts—as long as you're surrounded by those you love best, "all your troubles will be out of sight." Sultry and intimate, Morgan James' soulful rendition of the winter staple is perfect for spending quality-time with loved ones.





Leo

(July 23–August 22)

"Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree" — Lea Michele

You have a flair for theatrics, so you have no trouble letting the Christmas spirit ring, Leo! You always give 110%, and the holidays are no different. You embrace life with open arms (and let's be honest, life embraces you right back), so you love to revel in the joyful spirit of the season. Lea Michele's cover of "Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree" will have everyone—including you—dancing merrily in the new old-fashioned way.





Virgo

(August 23–September 22)

"Twelve Days to Christmas" — She Loves Me's 2016 revival cast

As a hyper-organized Virgo, it's not unlike you to have your holiday shopping done early—possibly even before Thanksgiving. This merry and bright She Loves Me song may give you hives as you witness people procrastinating so long on their errands, but on the other hand, the frenzy and chaos may make you chuckle, and then inspire you to go cross more items off of your own to-do list.





Libra

(September 23–October 22)

"Christmas Time is Here" — John Legend

Libra, you're famous for your refined taste and unparalleled aesthetic sensibility. When it comes to your taste in holiday music, you adore the classics and are highly selective about which covers and remixes you like; which is why we wouldn't dream of giving you anything less than the best, which is why we picked John Legend's silky smooth and jazzy cover of "Christmas Time is Here." You won't be able to resist the swinging, uptempo re-imagining of the timeless standard.





Scorpio

(October 23–November 21)

"Merry Christmas Darlin'" — Vanessa Williams

Oh, Scorpio, you're known for your mysterious demeanor, but deep down, you are a well of emotions. When you feel things you really feel them, and the holiday season is as good a time as any to let the emotions flow. Vanessa Williams' sultry and soulful take on "Merry Christmas Darlin'" is extremely your vibe—late wintry nights where the mulled wine and deep conversation is flowing.





Sagittarius

(November 22–December 21)

"Dance of the Sugar Plum" from The Nutcracker — Pentatonix

Bright and buoyant Sagittarius, is there any sign that can come close to matching your enthusiasm for the holidays? As a fire sign, you love to be dazzled and you live for excitement, so you revel in the twinkling lights and holiday displays, the festivities, all of it. You adore tradition as much as you enjoy what's neww, so we're sure you're going to fall in love with this Pentatonix remix of the Tchaikovsky holiday staple. The vibrant and precise vocalizations combine with energetic beatboxing to transform the lush classical masterpiece into a song that's cool and contemporary enough to set the perfect mood at the countless holiday parties and get-togethers you'll throw this holiday season.





Capricorn

(December 22–January 19)

"The Christmas Waltz" — Leslie Odom Jr.

As a Capricorn, you love your traditions. Whether it's hosting a holiday movie marathon or decorating the tree with a specific ornament layout, you feel at the top of your game during the holidays! It is your solar return after all, and a chance for you to let your hair down a little and be your true self. Leslie Odom Jr.'s cover of "The Christmas Waltz" feels familiar and comfortable—highlighting all of the cherished holiday moments you already love so much.



Aquarius

(January 20–February 18)

"Grown-Up Christmas List" — Liz Callaway

Aquarius, you're naturally an idealist, and the holidays amplify this aspect of your sign, bringing out an optimism for the future and sentimentality you just can't resist. You're not known for being a softy, but Liz Callaway's tender rendition of "Grown-Up Christmas List," which imagines a brighter world where "everyone would have a friend, and right would always win" will undeniably pull at your heartstrings. At once nostalgic and forward-looking, this song has a compassionate and humanitarian message that, as the visionary of the zodiac, you will are bound to be moved by.

