Broadway Horoscopes: Oscar-Nominated Movie Musicals

With the 92nd annual Academy Awards airing February 9, we aligned Oscar-nominated films with your astrological signs.

Aries

(March 21–April 19)

Funny Girl

Aries, your dreams are big and your personality is even bigger—you can’t help but stand out from the crowd, even when you’re supposed to be blending in. Much like Funny Girl’s Fanny Brice, you’re “a bagel on a plate full of onion rolls!” You’ll love following Fanny’s journey from vaudeville chorus girl to Broadway superstar, and admire how she doesn’t let anyone dissuade her from her dreams (whether it's to do with her career, or her love interest Nick Arnstein, played by a swoon-worthy Omar Sharif). Also, is there a more Aries song than “Don’t Rain on My Parade”?

Taurus

(April 20–May 20)

Fiddler on the Roof

Hardworking, steadfast Taurus, no one appreciates tried-and-true tradition like you do. You find comfort in the customs and rituals that you grew up with, and quite frankly, you can’t understand why people do things any other way—not unlike the residents of Anatevka in Fiddler on the Roof. You’ll love Fiddler on the Roof because it tells the story of a community’s commitment to celebrating life (l’chaim!) and their culture in the face of oppression, but also, your romantic side will appreciate how the characters learn that being true to your heart often means going against the status quo. Like Tevye and Golde, you aren’t the biggest fan of change, but will try something new for the good of those you love most.

Gemini

(May 21–June 20)

Hello, Dolly!

Is that the room swaying, Gemini? With your gift of the gab and social-butterfly tendencies, you have the ability to shake up any room you enter. The whole of Harmonia Gardens' staff serenading you and telling you you look swell? Just an average day for a Gemini. On top of the film's lush orchestrations and playful energy, you'll relate to Dolly Gallagher Levi's charm and confidence, and will love the witty repartee that follows her from Yonkers to 14th street.

Cancer

(June 21–July 22)

Oliver!

Sweet Cancer, your charm and warmth draw people to you like a magnet. You’re empathetic and trusting by nature, but are also street-smart and great at seeing people for who they truly are. We think Oliver! is the movie musical that best embodies your gentle demeanor and love of home and hearth. You’ll love this musical adaptation of the Charles Dickens classic about the pure-hearted young orphan Oliver who escapes a workhouse and, in his search for a home and family, joins a child-crime syndicate that survives by pick-pocketing well-to-do-Londoners.



Leo

(July 23–August 22)

Chicago (2002)

Let's be honest, Leo, you might as well have "Give 'em the ol' razzle dazzle," tattooed on your forehead, because that is your manifesto. You have an inherent theatrical flair and a little trail of glitter following you wherever you go. You'll love the glitz and glamour of Chicago's film adaptation, with its sultry and extravagant musical numbers. You've got star power, baby, and you know how to command attention in any situation—even the Merry Murderesses of the Cook County Jail could learn a thing or two from you. The name on everybody's lips is Leo, right?



Virgo

(August 23–September 22)

My Fair Lady

Virgo, there are few things (and people) in this life that you don’t think could use a little (or a lot of) improving, and once you take on a new project, you aren’t satisfied until you’ve achieved excellence. You’ll enjoy following Eliza and Henry’s journey to transforming her into a model member of high society in My Fair Lady, a movie musical that will appeal to both your perfectionistic nature, and your romantic side. You’ll appreciate the intricately designed costumes and set pieces (especially during the Ascot Gavotte scene!), and will no doubt be charmed by the earnest performances from Audrey Hepburn and Rex Harrison.



Libra

(September 23–October 22)

Gigi

Libra, it’s no secret that the three things you love most in life are luxury, romance, and the freedom to change your mind. It’s not that you’re indecisive necessarily, it’s that you like to think situations through as much as possible in order to find the BEST solution—because you don’t believe in settling for anything less. We know you’d fall in love with Gigi, a romance between a young playboy named Gaston who refuses to be tied down to anyone he isn’t head over heels for (sound familiar, Libra?), and Gigi, the beautiful and spirited young courtesan-in-training that he only thinks of as a friend (at first.) Set in Paris during the height of the Belle Époque, this film is just as whimsical and sentimental as you are, dear Libra. It's a feel-good classic that still shimmers more than 60 years later, and will make you feel like you can “fly to the sky on champagne.”

Scorpio

(October 23–November 21)

Cabaret

You know how to draw people in, Scorpio, thanks to your mysterious magnetism. You love the power you feel when seducing someone, and will feel right at home as Sally Bowles flirtatiously performs at the the seedy Kit Kat Klub. Set in Berlin during the Weimar Republic era (as the Nazi Party grows), there's a certain darkness and grittiness to Bob Fosse's Cabaret film adaptation that will fascinate you. You're always intrigued by the juxtaposition of light and dark, which makes sense as your sign is ruled by Pluto, the planet of death and transformation. But as the Emcee says, leave your troubles outside, because here life is beautiful!

Sagittarius

(November 22–December 21)

Mary Poppins (1964)

If anyone can embrace the wonder and whimsy of Mary Poppins, it's you, Sagittarius. After all, you have a taste for adventure and love the thrill of spontaneity Popping in and out of chalk pavement pictures and having tea parties on the ceilings? Count you in! You can't stand the idea of being stuck in a mundane routine and you always welcome a disruption to the norm. Mary Poppins certainly knows how to make an entrance and wreak (delightful) havoc, so, revisiting the classic musical film, you'll enjoy the supercalifragilisticexpialidociousness of it all—your heart'll start beating like a big brass band.





Capricorn

(December 22–January 19)

42nd Street

As the cardinal earth sign, you were born to be ambitious, Capricorn. We know you never tire of hearing it, but you are one of the most driven signs of the zodiac, and your drive, patience, and diligence is the perfect formula for the success you dream about. You understand that luck is when preparation meets opportunity, so you'll be rooting for Peggy Sawyer as she takes on the starring role in 42nd Street's show-within-a-show Pretty Lady. Plus, you'll be intrigued by the backstage drama and all of the hard work it takes to put on a Broadway musical.

Aquarius

(January 20–February 18)

Les Misérables

Aquarius, as much as you like to be seen as aloof and unconventional, you have a big heart and you care deeply about the social issues of our time. You are a humanitarian and are fascinated by what people are capable of and the many unexpected ways their lives can connect and entwine, which is why we know you’ll love Les Misérables. You’ll revel in the powerful score and the larger-than-life production, but what will really move you are the powerful performances from Anne Hathaway, Hugh Jackman, Eddie Redmayne, and many more.