Broadway Horoscopes: The Songs of Lin-Manuel Miranda

In honor of the Hamilton creator's birthday on January 16, we match your astrological sign with a Miranda song.

Aries, Scorpio

"Cabinet Battle #1" — Hamilton

Aries and Scorpio, despite being signs of opposing elements (fire and water, respectively), you are both powerful forces of nature capable of leaving destruction in your wake. You share a feisty and competitive nature, and when it comes to standing up for what you believe in, you take no prisoners. We gave you Hamilton's Cabinet Battles because you're bold and unapologetic in speaking your mind, even if it means making a few lifelong enemies. (If the shoe fits, wear it.)



(written by Lin-Manuel Miranda, performed by Daveed Diggs, Christopher Jackson, Okieriete Onaodowan, and Lin-Manuel Miranda)

Taurus, Libra

"Me Siento Hermosa (I Feel Pretty)" — West Side Story (2009 revival)

Taurus and Libra, you're the most romantic signs of the zodiac, and you share a love of beautiful things. You're daydreamers at heart, and when you fall in love, you fall hard—your exuberance and self-confidence radiate out of you like sunshine. Much like West Side Story's Maria during "I Feel Pretty," when you get swept off your feet, others can't help but be carried along with you.



(music by Leonard Bernstein and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, Spanish translations by Lin-Manuel Miranda, performed by Josefina Scaglione, Kat Nejat, Danielle Polanco, and Jennifer Sanchez)

Gemini, Leo

"You're Welcome" — Moana

Look, you don't need us to tell us how charming you two are, Gemini and Leo. You have a dazzling gift for wordplay that leaves your audiences charmed by your wit and easily persuaded into doing your bidding. Your charismatic, fast-talking nature is perfectly matched to the showstopping Moana tune "You're Welcome," performed by trickster god Maui—because it never hurts to remind those around you when they're "face-to-face with greatness."



(written by Lin-Manuel Miranda, performed by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson)

Cancer, Pisces

"When You're Home" — In The Heights

You feel your emotions deeply, which can lead you to crave authentic intimacy and vulnerability in relationships. That's why you're super tight with your inner-circle and prioritize family and home above all else. Your heart will flutter (but, doesn't it always?) hearing the affectionate and warm "When You're Home" from In The Heights, as Nina and Benny revisit the places and relive the memories that made Nina the person she is.



(written by Lin-Manuel Miranda, performed by Mandy Gonzalez and Christopher Jackson)

Sagittarius, Aquarius

"A Cover Is Not a Book" — Mary Poppins Returns

You're open-minded and free-spirited, ready to engage with new ideas and experience all that life has to offer. You're already out-of-the-box thinkesr, so of course you'd be game for a spontaneous adventure with Mary THEE Poppins, just like in "A Cover Is Not a Book." Not only will you be delighted by the song's whimsy and wonder, you'll appreciate the witty word play, energetic rhythm, and nods to P.L. Travers' original Mary Poppins books. Plus, it's all about looking beyond deceiving appearances—which syncs up perfectly with your inventive and perceptive thinking.



(written by Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman, performed by Emily Blunt and Lin-Manuel Miranda)