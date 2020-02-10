Broadway Horoscopes: Your Valentine's Day Anthem

Which musical theatre song will you have on repeat this February 14, according to your astrological sign?

Aries

(March 21–April 19)

Jagged Little Pill's "You Oughta Know"

Most people know not to cross an Aries. A cardinal sign and a fire sign? Yeah, you have no problem letting people know how you feel. You're passionate and fiery, no doubt, and you bring that to every aspect of your life, including romantic relationships. And although you love the whirlwind beginnings of a relationship—when things are spicy and your suitors work hard to keep you on your toes—you must admit that you still always have a revenge plan should things go sour. That's where Lauren Patten's powerhouse version of Alanis Morissette's "You Oughta Know" comes in. This is the anthem to blast if anyone is questioning your worth this Valentine's Day.



Taurus

(April 20–May 20)

A New Brain's "I'd Rather Be Sailing"

Taurus, your perfect day is spent blissed out and taking in beautiful surroundings. You’re very content with your own company, so it’s a big deal when you decide to share your passions and time with a romantic interest. Like Roger sings in “Sailing" from A New Brain, the idea of spending a day with the sun on your neck and the wind in your face is preferable to most people’s company...but at the end of the day, you want to come home to the person you love best.



Gemini

(May 21–June 20)

Ragtime's "Sarah Brown Eyes"

It's no secret that you have a way with words, Gemini, and proclaiming things like "There was no music in my heart tonight...one look at you, now every note feels right" feels very much in tune. You can't deny that your favorite part of any romance is the beginning—the chase— mostly thanks to your irresistible charm and adventurous curiosity. You have people eating out of the palm of your hand and this Valentine's Day, you'll have Audra McDonald and Brian Stokes Mitchell cheering you on in Ragtime's "Sarah Brown Eyes"—reminding you just why you love the thrill of a new romance.



Cancer

(June 21–July 22)

Hamilton's "Helpless"

No other sign can come close to your sunny nature or match the bottomless depths of your devotion and loyalty, Cancer. Love at first sight doesn’t seem all that strange to you because, more than once, you’ve seen someone and your heart went “Boom!” It’s okay that you fall so quickly, because you have a great intuition that allows you to both see the very best in those you love while also understanding their shortcomings.



Leo

(July 23–August 22)

Oklahoma!'s "I Cain't Say No"

Leo, you’re so outgoing and fun-loving, that people can’t help but fall under your spells and want to flirt with you constantly (must be exhausting!) And well, if they just so happen to catch your eye as well, it'd be rude not to return the favor, right? Much like Oklahoma!’s Leo-icon Ado Annie, kissin’s your favorite food, and you live everyday like it’s Valentine’s Day. You do you, Leo.



Virgo

(August 23–September 22)

Once's "Falling Slowly"

You take a while to open up, Virgo, and that's okay! You have notoriously high standards for anything (and anyone) you're involved with. You're not interested in the flirtatious games involved with romance, you're more suited for the relationship phase that requires real work—which is why you show your love through generous attention to detail and acts of service. Once's "Falling Slowly" will speak to you this Valentine's Day, because it expresses the difficult and demanding realities of a relationship that you're so willing to confront. The vulnerability may make you feel uncomfortable, but we've all got to grow, Virgo!



Libra

(September 23–October 22)

Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella's "Do I Love You Because You're Beautiful?"

Libra, because you’re a sign ruled by Venus, you have a special affinity for love and beauty. As someone who often sports a pair of rosy-colored glasses, when you’re first swept off your feet by a new crush, it can feel like they embody your very idea of perfection. You’re a deeply thoughtful sign that lives for a philosophical debate, and so like Prince Topher and Cinderella, sometimes you find yourself pondering if you’re attracted to someone because their inner beauty colors how you view their outer beauty, or if it could possibly be the reverse? Either way, you’re a sign that requires beauty and brains to catch your attention.



Scorpio

(October 23–November 21)

Hadestown's "All I've Ever Known"

Scorpio, you’re famous for your fierce and passionate nature. Like Hadestown’s Eurydice, you aren’t in the habit of opening up to most people, but when you fall for someone, your walls come tumbling down fast. The one you care about softens your rough edges and gives you a sense of safety and familiarity, making the world around you feel “bright and warm, and shining like it never did before.”



Sagittarius

(November 22–December 21)

The Bridges of Madison County's "One Second and a Million Miles"

As a Sagittarius, you are known for your free-spirited approach to life, and that applies to your love life, too. When it comes to romance, you feel best when you and your partner are present and in the moment—together. You'll completely relate to the wild and adventurous passion expressed in The Bridges of Madison County's "One Second and a Million Miles." When you're consumed by love, everything else fades away, and you can easily get swept up in the moment. What can you say, you have a wanderer's soul.



Capricorn

(December 22–January 19)

Aida's "Elaborate Lives"

Ambitious, pragmatic Capricorn, wild and reckless love affairs are not your style. You look before you leap in all things, carefully considering your goals and responsibilities first. While your love interest hopefully isn’t a member of an enemy kingdom, what you most share in common with Aida duo Aida and Radames is that you want a love that’s “slower and gentler, wiser, free”—a peaceful oasis away from a busy life full of demands and expectations, where you’re most able to be yourselves.



Aquarius

(January 20–February 18)

Hedwig and the Angry Inch's "Origin of Love"

Valentine's Day is never your favorite, Aquarius, because your analytical tendencies cause you to think through your feelings rather than really feel them. But this doesn't mean you can't care for others (you're often labeled the Humanitarian of the zodiac, after all); in fact, your logical side helps you see the larger perspective, which is why you're fascinated by mythological and mystical stories. Hedwig and the Angry Inch's "Origin of Love" explores the Plato philosophy that humans were once comprised of two beings before being split into two. Examining the idea that we spend our lives searching for our other half to fulfill our ancient fate as humans seems like a perfect February 14 for you, doesn't it?

