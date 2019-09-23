Broadway Licensing Picks Up Rights to The Shawshank Redemption Stage Adaptation

toggle menu
toggle search form
Industry News   Broadway Licensing Picks Up Rights to The Shawshank Redemption Stage Adaptation
By Adam Hetrick
Sep 23, 2019
 
The stage production is based on the Stephen King novella, best known for its 1994 film adaptation.
Shawshank_Redemption_HR

Licensing rights to the stage adaptation of Stephen King’s The Shawshank Redemption, which played a brief London run in 2009, have been picked up by Broadway Licensing. Owen O’Neill and Dave Johns penned the play, based on King’s 1983 novella Rita Hayworth and Shawshank Redemption, which examines the desperation and unlikely friendships shared by inmates in a maximum-security prison.

The property is best known for its Oscar-nominated 1994 screen adaptation, starring Tim Robbins and Morgan Freeman.

The play had its world premiere at Dublin's Gaiety Theatre in 2009. Kevin Anderson and Reg E. Cathey co-starred in the stage adaptation, which transferred to the West End later that year. It made its North American debut earlier this year at Missouri's Metropolitan Ensemble Theatre.

Visit BroadwayLicensing.com for more information.

Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Latest News
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 2019 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!