Broadway Licensing Picks Up Rights to The Shawshank Redemption Stage Adaptation

The stage production is based on the Stephen King novella, best known for its 1994 film adaptation.

Licensing rights to the stage adaptation of Stephen King’s The Shawshank Redemption, which played a brief London run in 2009, have been picked up by Broadway Licensing. Owen O’Neill and Dave Johns penned the play, based on King’s 1983 novella Rita Hayworth and Shawshank Redemption, which examines the desperation and unlikely friendships shared by inmates in a maximum-security prison.

The property is best known for its Oscar-nominated 1994 screen adaptation, starring Tim Robbins and Morgan Freeman.

The play had its world premiere at Dublin's Gaiety Theatre in 2009. Kevin Anderson and Reg E. Cathey co-starred in the stage adaptation, which transferred to the West End later that year. It made its North American debut earlier this year at Missouri's Metropolitan Ensemble Theatre.

Visit BroadwayLicensing.com for more information.