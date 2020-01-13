Broadway Marketing Agency Situation to Open London Office

The digital marketing firm has worked with Jagged Little Pill, Mean Girls, and more.

Situation, one of Broadway’s leading digital marketing agencies, will open an office in London this year. Among the many shows the firm has worked with are Mean Girls, Jagged Little Pill, Tina: The Tina Turner Musical, Wicked, and Dear Evan Hansen.

Current Group Director Pippa Bexon will serve as London head of Account Management, leading U.K. accounts with a local team in addition to the support of the U.S. operations. Work with London clients has already begun, and the office will officially begin operations in May.

“The idea of expanding to London has come up many times. Many of our clients have a presence in the U.K.,” said Damian Bazadona, president and founder of Situation. “And the timing is finally right to bring our digital-first approach to this market. While I look forward to building new relationships, I’m most excited to extend our work with legacy Situation clients by leveraging digital to unify their incredible global fan communities.”

Some of the more notable campaigns from the agency include #MakeFetchHappen, in which fans used a series of social media assets to drive engagement and trending. The project was such a success that October 3 was declared Mean Girls Day in the state of New York. Situation also created Broadway’s first 360-degree video , using the cast of School of Rock and a new song by Andrew Lloyd Webber.

Last year, the agency announced a new live events production division.