Broadway Meets Its Match — Get to Know the Men and Women of Linda Vista

The new Tracy Letts comedy for adults is ready to get raucous on Broadway, where it begins previews September 19.

Before the denizens of Linda Vista arrive on Broadway for a limited, eight-week run, get to know them via their video dating profiles in the new video above! A comedy for adults, Tracy Letts' play comes to Second Stage's Helen Hayes Theater after critically acclaimed runs in Chicago and Los Angeles with its racy and irreverent humor intact. A new play from a major living playwright is always a boon to Broadway, and Second Stage continues its working relationship with Letts after Off-Broadway runs of his The Man From Nebraska and Mary Page Marlowe. Linda Vista stars Ian Barford as Wheeler, a 50-year-old divorcé who has just moved out of his ex-wife's garage to his own apartment, where he encounters a world of new possibilities for love, sex, and redemption. Directed by Dexter Bullard, Barford is joined by Sally Murphy, Caroline Neff, Chantal Thuy, Jim True-Frost, Cora Vander Broek, and Troy West.