Broadway Meets Its Match — Get to Know the Men and Women of Linda Vista

Before the denizens of Linda Vista arrive on Broadway for a limited, eight-week run, get to know them via their video dating profiles in the new video above!
A comedy for adults, Tracy Letts' play comes to Second Stage's Helen Hayes Theater after critically acclaimed runs in Chicago and Los Angeles with its racy and irreverent humor intact. A new play from a major living playwright is always a boon to Broadway, and Second Stage continues its working relationship with Letts after Off-Broadway runs of his The Man From Nebraska and Mary Page Marlowe.
Linda Vista stars Ian Barford as Wheeler, a 50-year-old divorcé who has just moved out of his ex-wife's garage to his own apartment, where he encounters a world of new possibilities for love, sex, and redemption.
Directed by Dexter Bullard, Barford is joined by Sally Murphy, Caroline Neff, Chantal Thuy, Jim True-Frost, Cora Vander Broek, and Troy West.