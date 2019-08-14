Broadway Performers Line Up for 54 Sings Hilary Duff Concert

Morgan Siobhan Green, F. Michael Haynie, and Heath Saunders are among the artists slated to appear in the one-night-only concert at Feinstein's/54 Below.

Cast members from Be More Chill, Dear Evan Hansen, Hadestown, and The Prom are set to appear in the one-night-only concert 54 Sings Hilary Duff, set for September 29 at Feinstein's/54 Below.

The concert will feature favorite songs from Duff’s pop albums, including “So Yesterday,” “Metamorphosis,” “Come Clean,” “With Love,” “Chasing the Sun,” and more. Fans can also expect a musical throwback with songs from Disney Channel's Lizzie McGuire.

The lineup includes Phoenix Best (Dear Evan Hansen), Lauren Nicole Chapman (Frozen, Kinky Boots), Kaitlyn Frank (We Are The Tigers, Newsies), Blair Goldberg (Kinky Boots), Morgan Siobhan Green (Be More Chill), F. Michael Haynie (Charlie and The Chocolate Factory), Troy Iwata (Be More Chill), Morgan Keene (Newsies), John Krause (Hadestown), Charlotte Maltby (The Sound of Music), Molly McCook (Last Man Standing), Jillian Mueller (Pretty Woman), Anthony Norman (The Prom, Newsies), Catherine Ricafort (SpongeBob SquarePants, Alice By Heart), Michael Ryan (Newsies), Heath Saunders (The Great Comet, Alice By Heart), and Diamond Essence White (Dear Evan Hansen).

Ben Caplan music directs 54 Sings Hilary Duff, which is produced by Jen Sandler.

Duff currently co-stars with Sutton Foster on the TV Land series Younger. In addition to her acting career, Duff has released several studio albums, beginning with her triple-platinum debut release Metamorphosis (2003), which was followed by a self-titled album in 2004, Dignity (2007), and Breathe In. Breathe Out. (2015).

For tickets, visit 54Below.com.

