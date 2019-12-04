Broadway Premiere of My Name Is Lucy Barton to Begin Previews Early

The Manhattan Theatre Club production, starring Laura Linney, will open in January 2020.

Manhattan Theatre Club's upcoming Broadway premiere of The London Theatre Company’s My Name Is Lucy Barton, starring Laura Linney, will now begin previews at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre January 4, 2020—two days earlier than the previously announced January 6. The solo play, which was seen in London, is adapted by Rona Munro from Elizabeth Strout's best-selling novel.

My Name Is Lucy Barton will officially open January 15 as scheduled. Five-time Olivier Award winner Richard Eyre (The Crucible, Notes on a Scandal), who directed the acclaimed London run, will again direct Linney in the American premiere.

Read: What Did Critics Think of My Name Is Lucy Barton, Starring Laura Linney?

In My Name Is Lucy Barton, Linney plays Lucy Barton, a woman who wakes after an operation to find—much to her surprise—her mother at the foot of her bed. They haven’t seen each other in years. During the days-long visit, Lucy tries to understand her past, works to come to terms with her family, and begins to find herself as a writer.

The creative team for My Name Is Lucy Barton includes Bob Crowley (scenic and costume design), Peter Mumford (lighting design), John Leonard (sound design), and Luke Halls (projection design). The Broadway premiere is presented by MTC and The London Theatre Company in association with Penguin Random House Audio.

Linney was last seen on Broadway alongside Cynthia Nixon in MTC's revival of The Little Foxes by Lillian Hellman. Her Broadway credits include Time Stands Still, Sight Unseen, The Crucible, Les Liaisons Dangereuses, and Uncle Vanya.