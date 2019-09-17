Broadway Revival of American Buffalo Will Star Tony Winner Laurence Fishburne and Oscar Winner Sam Rockwell

The David Mamet play will begin previews in March 2020.

Tony winner Laurence Fishburne and Oscar winner Sam Rockwell will star in a new Broadway revival of David Mamet’s play American Buffalo. The playwright will once again work with director Neil Pepe, having previously collaborated on Speed-the-Plow and A Life in the Theatre.

Performances will begin March 2020 (exact date to come), with an official opening set for April 14.

Fishburne (Thurgood, The Lion in Winter) returns to Broadway after an 11-year absence to play Donny. In 1992, he won a Tony Award for his performance as in August Wilson’s Two Trains Running.

Rockwell, will take on the role of Teach. He last appeared on Broadway in the 2014 Broadway revival of Fool for Love. Since then, he’s won an Oscar, a Golden Globe, and a Screen Actors Guild Award—all for his performance in the the 2017 movie Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri. Earlier this year, the performer starred as Bob Fosse in FX’s Emmy-nominated series Fosse/Verdon, landing an Emmy nomination.

The play, following a junk shop owner as he schemes to get back a valuable nickel sold for much less than it’s true worth, made its Broadway debut in 1977. The show has been revived twice—A Tony-nominated production in 1983 and a 2008 mounting that featured the Broadway debut of Haley Joel Osment alongside Tony winner John Leguizamo and Cedric the Entertainer.

The producing team is headed by Jeffrey Richards, Steve Traxler, and Stephanie P. McClelland. Full casting, design team, and a Broadway theatre will be announced at a later date.

Richards and Traxler are also behind the Amy Morton-helmed production of Mamet's Glengarry Glen Ross, featuring an all-female cast. Originally scheduled to begin in May this year, the revival has now been moved to the 2020–2021 season.

