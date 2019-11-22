Broadway Senior Continues to Energize Retirement Communities

Photo Features   Broadway Senior Continues to Energize Retirement Communities
By Ruthie Fierberg
Nov 22, 2019
 
Fiddler on the Roof SR_3.jpg
Cast of Fiddler on the Roof Michael Abramyan

The residents of Penn South retirement community have proven it: You’re never too old to play your dream role. As part of Music Theater International’s new Broadway Senior program, which adapts musicals in its library especially for a population of older performers, Penn South just opened their production of Fiddler on the Roof.

While the program is still in its pilot phase, licensing a title with Broadway Senior means large print scripts, suggested blocking based on a variety of mobility (walkers, wheelchairs, you name it), and other amenities. Penn South even partnered with NYU Steinhardt’s Drama Therapy program and the Jewish Association Serving the Aging, which means that those cast in the show receive one-on-one attention and support from students. And, for seniors, particularly those struggling with memory issues and dementia, musical theatre demonstrates therapeutic value.

READ: MTI’s Broadway Senior Creates Musical Theatre for a New Generation of Performers—the Senior Citizen Generation

“For me, it’s the people,” says Hilda Aronson, who plays Yente in the production. The 87-year-old was particularly struck by Steinhardt’s students. “I think they are the future and salvation because they took their artistic gift and they’re using it to serve.”

Penn South presents their production of Fiddler on the Roof November 21–24 in NYU’s Black Box Theatre. But beyond performing, the process has given renewed energy to the residents, and built new connections to the younger generation.

Flip through photos of the Penn South cast and their rehearsals below:

Inside Broadway Senior’s New Fiddler on the Roof at NYU

Inside Broadway Senior’s New Fiddler on the Roof at NYU

8 PHOTOS
Fiddler on the Roof SR_3.jpg
Cast of Fiddler on the Roof Michael Abramyan
Fiddler on the Roof SR_2.jpg
Audrey Melikian Michael Abramyan
Fiddler on the Roof SR_5.jpg
Martin Sturm Michael Abramyan
Fiddler on the Roof SR_6.jpg
Florence Cohen, Martin Sturm, and Brigid Donovan Michael Abramyan
Fiddler on the Roof SR_8.jpg
Mak Morin, Doris Grady, and Kyumi Kim Michael Abramyan
Fiddler on the Roof SR_1.jpg
Martin Strum Michael Abramyan
Fiddler on the Roof SR_7.jpg
Thomas Rosenthal and Audrey Melikian Michael Abramyan
Fiddler on the Roof SR_9.jpg
Cast and Crew of Fiddler on the Roof Michael Abramyan
