Broadway Stars Show Off Their Halloween Spirit

toggle menu
toggle search form
Halloween on Broadway   Broadway Stars Show Off Their Halloween Spirit
By Felicia Fitzpatrick
Oct 31, 2019
 
See what Caitlin Kinnunen, Andrew Rannells, Ariana DeBose, and more dressed as for Halloween.
Halloween_2019_Broadway_Stars

Broadway performers are no strangers to taking on new personas through costume, and Halloween 2019 was no exception!

Take a look at the different characters we spotted on social media this year, and check back for updates:


View this post on Instagram

As you wish...����

A post shared by Courtney Reed (@rhodesreed) on

View this post on Instagram

��

A post shared by Caitlin Kinnunen (@caitlin.kinnunen) on

View this post on Instagram

Happy Halloween!!!

A post shared by WhoopiGoldberg (@whoopigoldberg) on

View this post on Instagram

������ ... ��

A post shared by Carly Hughes (@carlyhughes) on

Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
Today’s Most Popular News:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 2019 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!