Broadway Theatres to Dim Marquee Lights in Memory of Zoe Caldwell

The four-time Tony Award winner died at 86 on February 16.

The theatre district will pay tribute to the late Zoe Caldwell with a ceremonial dimming of the lights. Marquees at all Broadway venues will go dark for one minute February 28 at 7:45 PM. The four-time Tony Award winner died February 16 at the age of 86, following complications due to Parkinson’s disease.

Ms. Caldwell earned her four Tonys for Tennessee Williams' short-lived Slapstick Tragedy (1966), The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie (1968), Medea (1982), and as Maria Callas in Master Class (1995). She also directed on Broadway (An Almost Perfect Person in 1977, Macbeth in 1988, and 1991's Park Your Card in Harvard Yard) and Off-Broadway (1980's These Men and 1994's Vita & Virginia).

“Zoe Caldwell was indisputably Broadway royalty... Her audiences were struck by her elegance, her strength, and the penetrating timbre of her extraordinary voice,” said Broadway League Chair Thomas Schumacher in a statement. “But those of us lucky enough to have worked with her—whether on stage or in one of her rare film roles—likely equally remember her kindness and beaming smile. She was a great star and a great woman.”