Broadway Will Dim Its Lights for Tony-Winning Composer-Lyricist Jerry Herman

The writer of Hello, Dolly!, Mame, and more died December 26.

Broadway theatres will dim their marquee lights January 7, 2020, at 6:45 PM for one minute in memory of Tony Award-winning composer and lyricist Jerry Herman, who died December 26 at the age of 88.

Mr. Herman, who, with Hello, Dolly! and Mame, wrote two of the most popular and tuneful Broadway musicals of the 1960s—to say nothing of La Cage aux Folles in the 1980s and a handful of musicals and rousing show tunes in between—was the recipient of four Tony Awards, including a 2009 Special Award for Lifetime Achievement.

In a statement Broadway League Chairman Thomas Schumacher said, “To be a Broadway fan is to be a fan of the great Jerry Herman. And each of us who had a chance to know both him and his remarkable catalog of songs feels a great loss today. We celebrate his range from the deceptively simple tunes to the anthems for which he is justly famous. And most of all we celebrate the man who cared deeply about Broadway from his remarkably early success to his enduring legacy.”

Read the full Playbill obituary for Mr. Herman here.

