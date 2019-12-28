Broadway Will Dim Its Lights for Tony-Winning Composer-Lyricist Jerry Herman

Broadway News   Broadway Will Dim Its Lights for Tony-Winning Composer-Lyricist Jerry Herman
By Andrew Gans
Dec 28, 2019
 
The writer of Hello, Dolly!, Mame, and more died December 26.
1968: Special Tony Award recipients Pearl Bailey (left) and Carol Channing with Jerry Herman
Courtesy of the Tony Awards

Broadway theatres will dim their marquee lights January 7, 2020, at 6:45 PM for one minute in memory of Tony Award-winning composer and lyricist Jerry Herman, who died December 26 at the age of 88.

Mr. Herman, who, with Hello, Dolly! and Mame, wrote two of the most popular and tuneful Broadway musicals of the 1960s—to say nothing of La Cage aux Folles in the 1980s and a handful of musicals and rousing show tunes in between—was the recipient of four Tony Awards, including a 2009 Special Award for Lifetime Achievement.

In a statement Broadway League Chairman Thomas Schumacher said, “To be a Broadway fan is to be a fan of the great Jerry Herman. And each of us who had a chance to know both him and his remarkable catalog of songs feels a great loss today. We celebrate his range from the deceptively simple tunes to the anthems for which he is justly famous. And most of all we celebrate the man who cared deeply about Broadway from his remarkably early success to his enduring legacy.”

Read the full Playbill obituary for Mr. Herman here.

Look Back at the Shows Jerry Herman Brought to Broadway

Look Back at the Shows Jerry Herman Brought to Broadway

24 PHOTOS
cover_no_shadow
From A to Z, 1960
Cast of <i>From A to Z</i>
Cast of From A to Z Friedman-Abeles/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Milk and Honey Playbill - Dec 1961
Milk and Honey, 1961
Milk and Honey friedman-abeles.jpg
Cast of Milk and Honey Friedman-Abeles/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Hello, Dolly! Playbill - Nov 1964
Hello, Dolly!, 1964
Carol Channing in <i>Hello, Dolly!</i>
Carol Channing in Hello, Dolly! Friedman-Abeles/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Ben Franklin in Paris Playbill - Dec 1964
Ben Franklin in Paris,1964
Bob Kaliban, Franklin Kiser, Jerry Schaefer, and Robert Preston in <i>Ben Franklin in Paris</i>
Bob Kaliban, Franklin Kiser, Jerry Schaefer, and Robert Preston in Ben Franklin in Paris Friedman-Abeles/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Mame Playbill - October 1966
Mame,1966
<b>Angela Lansbury in <i>Mame</i></b>
Angela Lansbury in Mame
