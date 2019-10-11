Broadway Will Dim Its Lights in Memory of Diahann Carroll

The Tony winner passed away October 4 at the age of 84.

To commemorate the life and work of Tony winner Diahann Carroll, who passed away October 4 at age 84, the Committee of Theatre Owners will dim the lights of the American Airlines, Broadhurst, Helen Hayes, Hudson, Marquis, New Amsterdam, Samuel J. Friedman, St. James, and Vivian Beaumont theatres in New York for one minute October 16 at 7:45 PM ET.

“Much has been made of Ms. Carroll’s groundbreaking role shattering racial barriers in film and on Broadway,” said Thomas Schumacher, chairman of The Broadway League, in a statement. “That she was a pioneer is undeniable. But she was first and foremost a gifted, Tony-winning actress of enormous warmth and charm. She made just three visits to Broadway—in two musicals and a turbulent drama—but the breadth of those roles is a measure of her range and craft.”

On Broadway Ms. Carroll appeared in Agnes of God (1982), No Strings (1962), and House of Flowers (1954). Winner of the 1962 Tony Award for Best Actress in A Musical for her performance in No Strings, she was the first African-American woman to win this award. On the road, Ms. Carroll toured with the production of Same Time, Next Year (1977) and starred as Norma Desmond in the Toronto production of Sunset Boulevard (1995).

Read Playbill's complete obituary for Ms. Carroll here.

