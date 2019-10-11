Broadway Will Dim Its Lights in Memory of Diahann Carroll

By Andrew Gans
Oct 11, 2019
 
The Tony winner passed away October 4 at the age of 84.
Diahann Carroll in <i>No Strings</i>
Diahann Carroll in No Strings Friedman-Abeles/New York Public Library

To commemorate the life and work of Tony winner Diahann Carroll, who passed away October 4 at age 84, the Committee of Theatre Owners will dim the lights of the American Airlines, Broadhurst, Helen Hayes, Hudson, Marquis, New Amsterdam, Samuel J. Friedman, St. James, and Vivian Beaumont theatres in New York for one minute October 16 at 7:45 PM ET.

“Much has been made of Ms. Carroll’s groundbreaking role shattering racial barriers in film and on Broadway,” said Thomas Schumacher, chairman of The Broadway League, in a statement. “That she was a pioneer is undeniable. But she was first and foremost a gifted, Tony-winning actress of enormous warmth and charm. She made just three visits to Broadway—in two musicals and a turbulent drama—but the breadth of those roles is a measure of her range and craft.”

On Broadway Ms. Carroll appeared in Agnes of God (1982), No Strings (1962), and House of Flowers (1954). Winner of the 1962 Tony Award for Best Actress in A Musical for her performance in No Strings, she was the first African-American woman to win this award. On the road, Ms. Carroll toured with the production of Same Time, Next Year (1977) and starred as Norma Desmond in the Toronto production of Sunset Boulevard (1995).

Read Playbill's complete obituary for Ms. Carroll here.

Look Back at No Strings, starring Diahann Carroll, on Broadway

10 PHOTOS
Bernice Massi in <i>No Strings</i>
Bernice Massi in No Strings Friedman-Abeles/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Richard Kiley and cast in <i>No Strings</i>
Richard Kiley and cast in No Strings Friedman-Abeles/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Diahann Carroll and Richard Kiley in <i>No Strings</i>
Diahann Carroll and Richard Kiley in No Strings Friedman-Abeles/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Richard Kiley in <i>No Strings</i>
Richard Kiley in No Strings Friedman-Abeles/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Diahann Carroll, Alvin Epstein, and Noelle Adam in <i>No Strings</i>
Diahann Carroll, Alvin Epstein, and Noelle Adam in No Strings Friedman-Abeles/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Polly Rowles, Bernice Massi, and James Dahl in <i>No Strings</i>
Polly Rowles, Bernice Massi, and James Dahl in No Strings Friedman-Abeles/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Polly Rowles, Noelle Adam, Alvin Epstein, and Richard Kiley in <i>No Strings</i>
Polly Rowles, Noelle Adam, Alvin Epstein, and Richard Kiley in No Strings Friedman-Abeles/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Diahann Carroll and Richard Kiley in <i>No Strings</i>
Diahann Carroll and Richard Kiley in No Strings Friedman-Abeles/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
in <i>No Strings</i>
Polly Rowles and cast in No Strings Friedman-Abeles/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Diahann Carroll and Richard Kiley in <i>No Strings</i>
Diahann Carroll and Richard Kiley in No Strings Friedman-Abeles/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
