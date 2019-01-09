BroadwayCon 2017 Schedule Revealed

From celebrity talkbacks, to first-look performances and workshops, BroadwayCon 2017 will be packed with unforgettable experiences. Here’s your first look at what’s in store.

BroadwayCon returns January 27-29, 2017, to the Javits Center. The three-day event will feature panels, performances, interviews, workshops, singalongs, and more, all packed into an epic weekend. GET BROADWAYCON TICKETS HERE.

BroadwayCon brings you through the stage door to be part of the excitement that happens onstage and behind-the-scenes. It is a place where Broadway fans come together to celebrate the shows they love with people who bring them to life.

Co-presented by Playbill, Mischief Management, and Anthony Rapp, BroadwayCon 2017 will include stars and artists from A Bronx Tale, Bandstand, Frozen, Hamilton, War Paint, In Transit, The Great Comet, Waitress, School of Rock, Newsies, Dear Evan Hansen, Once On This Island, Hedwig, Fiddler on the Roof, Phantom of the Opera, A New Brain, Wicked, Allegiance, Grease, Cinderella, If/Then, Something Rotten!, Rent, and many more.

Schedule highlights follow:

Friday, January 27:

The Sondheim Fan Meetup

Thank You, Five! A Stage Managers Panel

In Trousers Reunion

I Can Hear the Bells: Sound Design on Broadway

It’s… A… Musical: Musical Theatre Standards Singalong

The BroadwayCon Opening Ceremony

Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812

Saturday, January 28:

Changed for Good: The Wicked Meetup

Kinky Boots Panel with Todrick Hall

That Is the State of the Art: Projection Design

Chita Rivera Q&A

Beyond Power of Speech: Social Media and Broadway

Ragtime Then and Now

The Lesli Margherita Variety Hour

Sunday, January 29:

Born to Boogie: Broadway’s Choreographers

The Untold Stories of Broadway

This Is A Bronx Tale Panel

Putting It Together: Broadway Directors

New Musical Theatre

Song Interpretation Workshop with Anthony Rapp

BroadwayCon Firstlook With Anastasia, Bandstand and More

Among the stars announced for BroadwayCon are Darren Criss, Josh Groban and the cast of Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812, Todrick Hall and the cast of Kinky Boots, Anastasia stars Christy Altomare and Derek Klena, Chazz Palminteri and the cast of A Bronx Tale, the cast and creators of In Transit, Chita Rivera, Laura Osnes, Corey Cott, Kelli O’Hara, Joel Grey, Jefferson Mays, Cynthia Nixon, Kristen Anderson-Lopez, Danny Burstein, Christopher Jackson, Celia Keenan-Bolger, Lena Hall, Christine Ebersole, Santino Fontana, Norm Lewis, Ana Gasteyer, LaChanze, Daisy Eagan, Josh Young, Adam Kantor, Joe DiPietro, George Takei, Carolee Carmello, Okieriete Onaodowan, Reed Birney, Julia Murney, William Ivey Long, Tina Landau, Ben Cameron, Ryann Redmond, Jay Armstrong Johnson, Melissa Errico, David Henry Hwang, Tim Federle, Eric Anderson, Des McAnuff, Seth Rudetsky, Lisa Howard, Lorin Latarro, Lesli Margherita, Alex Brightman, Jenn Colella, Christopher Gattelli, Marc Kudisch, Geneva Carr, Beowulf Boritt, Kathleen Marshall, Max von Essen, Jeremy Jordan, Tony Yazbeck, Rob McClure, Ann Harada, John Cameron Mitchell, Javier Muñoz, Fredi Walker-Browne, Rebecca Luker, and more! Talent availability is subject to change. David Alpert is the director of headline programming for BroadwayCon.

Available ticket packages follow:

A $250 full-weekend general pass will provide access to all BroadwayCon programming (panels, performances, keynotes, discussions, and more), as well as guaranteed seating at MainStage events and special guest autograph and photo opportunities. This pass also includes the official program book (printed by Playbill), a registration swag bag, and access to the BroadwayCon Marketplace.

The $95 Day Pass provides day-only access to BroadwayCon programming (panels, performances, keynotes, discussions). This pass also includes the official program book and access to the BroadwayCon Marketplace.

