Broadway’s 31 Longest-Running Shows

From The Phantom of the Opera to The Book of Mormon, flip through the 31 longest Broadway runs to date.

With The Book of Mormon recently surpassing 42nd Street to become the 14th longest-running show in Broadway history, check out the latest list of long runs on Broadway.

Performance counts are up to date as of August 25, 2019.

Click here to see all Broadway shows that ran 1,000 performances or more.