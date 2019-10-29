Broadway’s Adam Pascal Joins Dallas Summer Musicals’ Concert

toggle menu
toggle search form
Regional News   Broadway’s Adam Pascal Joins Dallas Summer Musicals’ Concert
By Dan Meyer
Oct 29, 2019
 
The Chita Rivera-hosted performance includes previously announced stars Kelli O’Hara and Amber Riley.
Adam Pascal
Adam Pascal Monica Simoes

Broadway star Adam Pascal has joined the roster for Dallas Summer Musical’s November 1 concert An Evening with the Best of Broadway.

The finale to the 2019 DSM Gala, presented by PNC, is hosted by previously announced Tony winner Chita Rivera (Kiss of a Spider Woman). The concert also features performances by Tony winner Kelli O’Hara (The King and I) and Olivier winner Amber Riley (Dreamgirls).

READ: Frozen, Dear Evan Hansen, and The Band’s Visit Set for 2019–2020 Dallas Summer Musicals Season

Pascal made his Broadway debut playing Roger in Jonathan Larson’s Rent and went on to star in Aida as Radames, in addition to appearing as lead replacements for Cabaret, Something Rotten!, and Pretty Woman, among others.

The concert will be performed at Music Hall at Fair Park in Dallas, Texas. For more information and tickets, visit Ticketmaster.com.

Pascal has been a special guest performer on Playbill Travel’s Broadway on the High Seas cruises. Cabins are now on sale for Broadway in the Great Northwest, Playbill Travel’s first domestic cruise featuring Kate Baldwin, Tedd Firth, Aaron Lazar, and Faith Prince (April 26–May 4, 2020), and for Broadway on the Mediterranean (August 31–September 7, 2020), featuring Audra McDonald, Will Swenson, Gavin Creel, Caissie Levy and Lindsay Mendez, and for Broadway on the Nile (December 27, 2020–January 7, 2021), with performers soon to be announced. To book a suite or stateroom, call Playbill Travel at 866-455-6789 or visit PlaybillTravel.com.

Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Regional News
Read the latest news about theatre produced outside of New York City.
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 2019 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!