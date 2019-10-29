Broadway’s Adam Pascal Joins Dallas Summer Musicals’ Concert

Broadway star Adam Pascal has joined the roster for Dallas Summer Musical’s November 1 concert An Evening with the Best of Broadway.
The finale to the 2019 DSM Gala, presented by PNC, is hosted by previously announced Tony winner Chita Rivera (Kiss of a Spider Woman). The concert also features performances by Tony winner Kelli O’Hara (The King and I) and Olivier winner Amber Riley (Dreamgirls).
READ: Frozen, Dear Evan Hansen, and The Band’s Visit Set for 2019–2020 Dallas Summer Musicals Season
Pascal made his Broadway debut playing Roger in Jonathan Larson’s Rent and went on to star in Aida as Radames, in addition to appearing as lead replacements for Cabaret, Something Rotten!, and Pretty Woman, among others.
The concert will be performed at Music Hall at Fair Park in Dallas, Texas. For more information and tickets, visit Ticketmaster.com.
Pascal has been a special guest performer on Playbill Travel’s Broadway on the High Seas cruises. Cabins are now on sale for Broadway in the Great Northwest, Playbill Travel’s first domestic cruise featuring Kate Baldwin, Tedd Firth, Aaron Lazar, and Faith Prince (April 26–May 4, 2020), and for Broadway on the Mediterranean (August 31–September 7, 2020), featuring Audra McDonald, Will Swenson, Gavin Creel, Caissie Levy and Lindsay Mendez, and for Broadway on the Nile (December 27, 2020–January 7, 2021), with performers soon to be announced. To book a suite or stateroom, call Playbill Travel at 866-455-6789 or visit PlaybillTravel.com.