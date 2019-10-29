Broadway’s Adam Pascal Joins Dallas Summer Musicals’ Concert

The Chita Rivera-hosted performance includes previously announced stars Kelli O’Hara and Amber Riley.

Broadway star Adam Pascal has joined the roster for Dallas Summer Musical’s November 1 concert An Evening with the Best of Broadway.

The finale to the 2019 DSM Gala, presented by PNC, is hosted by previously announced Tony winner Chita Rivera (Kiss of a Spider Woman). The concert also features performances by Tony winner Kelli O’Hara (The King and I) and Olivier winner Amber Riley (Dreamgirls).

Pascal made his Broadway debut playing Roger in Jonathan Larson’s Rent and went on to star in Aida as Radames, in addition to appearing as lead replacements for Cabaret, Something Rotten!, and Pretty Woman, among others.

The concert will be performed at Music Hall at Fair Park in Dallas, Texas. For more information and tickets, visit Ticketmaster.com .