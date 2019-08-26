Broadway’s Ain’t Too Proud—The Life and Times of the Temptations to Offer Special Actors Fund Performance

The Tony-nominated new musical plays the Imperial Theatre.

The Tony-nominated new musical Ain't Too Proud—The Life and Times of the Temptations will offer a special performance to benefit the Actors Fund of America in September.

The 7:30 PM, September 15 performance will benefit the non-profit organization. Each year, Broadway companies donate their time and talent by adding a performance to benefit the nonprofit.

The Actors Fund, founded in 1882, provides for the social welfare of all entertainment professionals. Its spectrum of programs include comprehensive social services, health services, supportive and affordable housing, employment and training services, and skilled nursing and assisted living care.

Ain’t Too Proud—The Life and Times of the Temptations, directed by Des McAnuff and featuring a book by Dominique Morisseau, stars Derrick Baskin as Otis Williams, James Harkness as Paul Williams, Jawan M. Jackson as Melvin Franklin, Jelani Remy as Eddie Kendricks, and Ephraim Sykes as David Ruffin. After opening in March, the production earned 11 Tony nominations, winning for Sergio Trujillo’s choreography.

