Broadway’s Ain’t Too Proud—The Life and Times of the Temptations to Offer Special Actors Fund Performance

toggle menu
toggle search form
Broadway News   Broadway’s Ain’t Too Proud—The Life and Times of the Temptations to Offer Special Actors Fund Performance
By Andrew Gans
Aug 26, 2019
Buy Tickets to Ain't Too Proud—The Life and Times of the Temptations
 
The Tony-nominated new musical plays the Imperial Theatre.
Ain't_Too_Proud_Broadway_Production_Photos_2019_HR
Ephraim Sykes, Jeremy Pope, James Harkness, and Jawan M. Jackson Matthew Murphy

The Tony-nominated new musical Ain't Too Proud—The Life and Times of the Temptations will offer a special performance to benefit the Actors Fund of America in September.

The 7:30 PM, September 15 performance will benefit the non-profit organization. Each year, Broadway companies donate their time and talent by adding a performance to benefit the nonprofit.

For ticket information, click here.

The Actors Fund, founded in 1882, provides for the social welfare of all entertainment professionals. Its spectrum of programs include comprehensive social services, health services, supportive and affordable housing, employment and training services, and skilled nursing and assisted living care.

Ain’t Too Proud—The Life and Times of the Temptations, directed by Des McAnuff and featuring a book by Dominique Morisseau, stars Derrick Baskin as Otis Williams, James Harkness as Paul Williams, Jawan M. Jackson as Melvin Franklin, Jelani Remy as Eddie Kendricks, and Ephraim Sykes as David Ruffin. After opening in March, the production earned 11 Tony nominations, winning for Sergio Trujillo’s choreography.

Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended Reading:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 2019 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!