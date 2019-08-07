Broadway’s Aladdin Adds Monday Performances to Weekly Schedule

Disney’s Frozen and The Lion King have also adjusted their playing schedules.

Disney Theatrical Productions has announced new fall schedules for all three of its current Broadway productions: Aladdin, The Lion King, and Frozen.

Aladdin, which plays the New Amsterdam Theatre, will add Monday night performances in place of Wednesday matinees most weeks beginning August 26. Aladdin’s Monday performances are at 7 PM (Tuesdays will be dark most weeks).

The Lion King, which continues its Tony-winning run at the Minskoff Theatre, will continue its Tuesday through Sunday performance schedule, adding Sunday evening performances in place of Wednesday matinees beginning the week of August 20. The Lion King’s Sunday matinee performances are at 1 PM, and the Sunday evening performances are at 6:30 PM.

Frozen will continue its Tuesday through Sunday performance schedule at the St. James Theatre, also adding Sunday evening performances in place of Wednesday matinees beginning the week of August 27. Frozen’s Sunday matinee performances are at 1 PM, and the Sunday evening performances are at 6:30 PM.

Visit AladdinTheMusical.com, LionKing.com, and FrozenTheMusical.com for more information.

PHOTOS: See the Broadway Cast of The Lion King and More Celebrate the Release of Disney's New Remake