Broadway's Aladdin Will Get 2 New Title Players and a Jasmine This Winter

Two veterans of the Disney musical will rejoin the company as Aladdin.

The Broadway production of Disney's Aladdin will welcome a host of new principals—including two familiar faces as Aladdin—in the coming weeks.

Rodney Ingram, who made his Broadway debut as an understudy in the musical and went on to appear in The Phantom of the Opera, will play Aladdin for a limited run beginning February 17; he replaces current star Clinton Greenspan. In March (exact date to be determined), Ainsley Melham will once again take center stage at the New Amsterdam Theatre, having previously played the part in Australia, London, and on Broadway.

Meanwhile, long-running Jasmine Arielle Jacobs is slated to take her final bow March 22. Marina Pires, an alum of the On Your Feet! national tour, will make her Broadway debut in the role through May 31. A permanent successor will be announced later.

The current company also includes Major Attaway as Genie (with Michael James Scott returning to the role beginning February 28), Jonathan Freeman as Jafar, JC Montgomery as Sultan, Don Darryl Rivera as Iago, and Brian Gonzales, Mike Longo, and Brad Weinstock as Aladdin’s sidekicks Babkak, Kassim, and Omar. Juwan Crawley, Dennis Stowe, and Deonté L. Warren stand by for various principal roles.

