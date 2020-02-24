Broadway's Beetlejuice, Moulin Rouge!, and American Utopia Celebrated Director Alex Timbers February 21

John Mulaney, David Byrne, and more attended the reception in honor of the Tony-nominated director.

The producers of Broadway's Beetlejuice, Moulin Rouge!, and American Utopia held a celebration for those productions' director, Alex Timbers, February 21 at Midtown's Bea. Artists from Timbers' previous and current projects attended to celebrate the director's distinction of having three Broadway productions running during the same season.

Timbers made his directorial debut with 2010's Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson, which began life Off-Broadway at the Public Theater. His Broadway directing credits include The Pee-wee Herman Show, Peter and the Starcatcher, Rocky, and Oh, Hello!. Off-Broadway, he has directed A Very Merry Unauthorized Children's Scientology Pageant, Gutenberg! The Musical!, Here Lies Love, and The Robber Bridegroom.