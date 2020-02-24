Broadway's Beetlejuice, Moulin Rouge!, and American Utopia Celebrated Director Alex Timbers February 21

Photos   Broadway's Beetlejuice, Moulin Rouge!, and American Utopia Celebrated Director Alex Timbers February 21
By Nathan Skethway
Feb 24, 2020
John Mulaney, David Byrne, and more attended the reception in honor of the Tony-nominated director.
Alex Timbers and John Mulaney Kristina Bumphrey/StarPix

The producers of Broadway's Beetlejuice, Moulin Rouge!, and American Utopia held a celebration for those productions' director, Alex Timbers, February 21 at Midtown's Bea. Artists from Timbers' previous and current projects attended to celebrate the director's distinction of having three Broadway productions running during the same season.

Timbers made his directorial debut with 2010's Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson, which began life Off-Broadway at the Public Theater. His Broadway directing credits include The Pee-wee Herman Show, Peter and the Starcatcher, Rocky, and Oh, Hello!. Off-Broadway, he has directed A Very Merry Unauthorized Children's Scientology Pageant, Gutenberg! The Musical!, Here Lies Love, and The Robber Bridegroom.

20 PHOTOS
· Kevin Del Aguila, Celia Keenan-Bolger, Carson Elrod, and Nadia Quinn Kristina Bumphrey/StarPix
Alex Timbers and Scott Pask Kristina Bumphrey/StarPix
Alex Timbers and Kelly Devine Kristina Bumphrey/StarPix
Joan Timbers and Alex Timbers Kristina Bumphrey/StarPix
Alex Timbers and Carmen Pavlovic Kristina Bumphrey/StarPix
Alex Timbers and Kerry Butler Kristina Bumphrey/StarPix
Bill Damaschke, Sonya Tayeh, and Alex Timbers Kristina Bumphrey/StarPix
Alex Timbers and Justin Levine Kristina Bumphrey/StarPix
Alex Timbers, Nadia Quinn, and Greg Hildreth Kristina Bumphrey/StarPix
Alex Timbers and Sahr Ngaujah Kristina Bumphrey/StarPix
